Paola Schietekat, during an interview with EL PAÍS last February. Alexander Erreguin

Paola Schietekat Sedas, the 28-year-old Mexican who was accused by a Qatari court of having an “extramarital relationship” with a man who attacked her while she slept, has evaded a sentence of seven years in prison and 100 lashes. This has been reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was in charge of her case. The judge has taken into consideration the arguments of her defense and the young woman will be able to avoid the punishment that the Qatari legal authorities anticipated for her.

Schietekat Sedas arrived in Qatar in 2020 to work as a behavioral economist at the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari government body dedicated to organizing the World Cup. On June 6, 2021, a man entered her apartment in Doha while she was sleeping and physically assaulted her. The woman decided to report the case so that the impunity she suffered for a similar attack when she was 16 years old would not be repeated, but everything turned against her: the aggressor was released and she was sentenced to an exemplary punishment for having an “extramarital relationship” . That’s how they understood it in that country, because the man said they were dating. Women who suffer attacks of this kind are tried for adultery.

On July 25, Schietekat Sedas managed to leave the country and reach Mexico. “I had never breathed more relief than when my passport was stamped,” he said then. And he denounced the scant consular support he had had. “How will that same Embassy serve the thousands of Mexican men and women who attend the World Cup in a country where relationships outside of marriage or homosexuality are punished?” he declared.

In an interview with this newspaper published on February 22, she insisted on the need for “preparation with a gender perspective” of the diplomatic corps. “A diplomat can be exceptionally cultured, they can be extremely capable and at the same time extremely exclusionary or misogynistic or misogynistic, and those are the things that need to be addressed.”

In Mexico, he was also able to meet with Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard and then express his confidence in the resolution of his case. He also had measured words regarding the Islamic society of Qatar, leaning towards the search for solutions instead of hateful behavior. “There are Muslims in every country in the world, and it’s an extremely wide range of customs and traditions.”

Asked then if she would return to Qatar, she did not rule it out, due to the affection she had taken for the country. Scheitekat Sedas also expressed the need for a permanent struggle accompanied by the authorities to remove women from the violence that oppresses them, something that occurs in all parts of the world. In Mexico, her country, 10 women die on average per day victims of sexist violence.

Qatari laws are not only implacable in this matter for national or Muslim laws. In 2016, a tourist from the Netherlands was sentenced to a year in jail and fined $845 after being raped. The authorities of her country managed to reduce that punishment to three months in prison.

Schietekat Sedas also finally had the help of the Mexican Foreign Ministry: “The SRE’s legal consultant, our best lawyer, will be in charge of defending her and ensuring that all her rights as a Mexican citizen are respected,” Ebrard wrote in a tweet. , after meeting with the young woman on February 18.

Now she has managed to close this case and come out unscathed from a justice that revictimizes women, who not only impose prison sentences despite being victims, but who are humiliated with medieval punishments such as whipping.

