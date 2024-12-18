A subway ticket to go from the Bronx to Queens in New York costs $2.90 (with a discount for retirees). He baseball player Juan Soto – this is what baseball players are called in Spanish-speaking countries – has made the trip not only for free, but has also charged 765 million dollars for the short journey (728 million euros at the exchange rate), which is the What billionaire Steve Cohen is going to pay him to leave the legendary Yankees and join the Mets. Does anyone remember Figo? But in the United States money rules, and not even the most die-hard fans object that he has done what is best for his pocket (and that of his agent).

It is true that the Japanese Shohei Ohtani earns more (70 million dollars a year), but he accepted that the Dodgers pay him most of the 700 million to which they have committed on a deferred basis, in the final stretch of the contract, which reduces his tax burden, helps the club in the operation, and he is not exactly short of cash to eat the best sushi in Los Angeles. Soto is going to “settle” for 51 million annually (765 million for 15 years), but with no deadlines, at any rate, and with a bonus of 75 million at the time of signing, to buy a car or two and give himself a good time. cuchipanda in a trendy restaurant (in Manhattan, which for those things is the best neighborhood).

The Dominican hitter has already changed teams three times at the age of 26, something rare for someone so good

In baseball, players mature slowly (they can play well into their forties), and in that sense Soto is an exception, which is why he is valued so high. At the age of 19, he won the World Series with the Washington Nationals, from whom he rejected an offer of $440 million for a decade and a half of service, and was traded to the San Diego Padres, on the other side of the country. After a couple of seasons, the Californian team traded him for half a dozen pitchers to the Yankees, who needed a left-handed hitter as powerful as May water, and there was no better one on the market. The downside is that the agreement was for one year, then the Dominican would become a free agent and could negotiate with whoever he wanted.

And that’s what he’s done, packing his bags to Queens, where the Mets haven’t won a World Series in 43 years, and whose owner, the hedge fund investor ( hedge funds ) Steve Cohen is one of the forty richest Americans, with $20 billion at his disposal. There are those who say that he is corrupting baseball with his money, but that is another story. He makes his fortune in business, and in sports he spends what is left over. In addition, he is used to whims and does not accept refusal for an answer. He once offered a Las Vegas casino owner 139 million for a Picasso. The man told him no, but soon he got it for 155 million.

Batting ahead of the talented Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, Soto hit 41 home runs last season, reached first base almost half the time and helped lead the Yankees to the World Series, which they lost to Ohtani’s Dodgers. But his time in the Bronx also confirmed his two main weaknesses, which are defensive play and slowness as a runner. The other, in the opinion of the purists, is that at 26 years old he has already changed teams three times, which is very rare for a player of his talent. Although this surely has much more to do with money, and not exactly with the price of a subway ticket in New York.

By leaving the Yankees, Soto has squandered the opportunity to emulate the glories of Babe Ruth, Joe di Maggio, Mickey Mantle, Mariano Rivera, Lou Gehrig and Derek Jeter. They say money isn’t everything, but you’ll have more in your checking account than all of them combined. A lot more.

THIS IS HOW A STAR IS BORN

Do your homework and hit bottle caps with the bat

Juan Soto is the middle of three siblings (two boys and a girl) and grew up in a middle-class environment in Santo Domingo. His father was a salesman, a great fan of baseball (the great passion of the Dominican Republic) and a catcher for an amateur team, a hobby that he passed on to his two sons, who would end up in the Major Leagues in the United States (Eilán plays in the Wa -shington Nationals). They practiced in the patio of the house hitting the bottle caps that their father threw at them with the bat. Soto did not go to school until he was twelve, being educated at home by his mother. And only when I finished my homework could I go out to play.

