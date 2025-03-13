Madrid derby, episode IV, the final if they do not want to more and again cite in the Cup final. Eight long days has waited for the rojiblanca parish to give the best night in the history of the Metropolitan. Or, at least, try … From an early age. Hours before the meeting, all accesses are saturated and there is no pin on Avenida de Arcentales. The tremendous reddish smoke that floods the environment prevents fans from realizing the arrival of the bus of theirs, without them preventing the level of decibels from being unhealthy.

The great animosity lived in the prolegomena of the meeting does not prevent the usual ones from being reproduced, not less condemnable, racist songs against vinicius and offensive against Juanito, some police charges without major consequences, the attempt to sneak by dozens of ultras Mattress feud.

“Nothing is written” is the phrase chosen from the club in the previous one to increase hope among its ranks. The Metropolitan, who rumbles as rarely, opts for “you kill me, you give me life” to receive the protagonists. The outbreak of the initial whistle almost melts into one with the celebration for Gallagher’s goal. It is not that any help was needed to lift the mattress parish, but tie the tie to the first changes is an undeniable rush.

Unlike in the first leg, the encounter of all the ingredients of a good derby enjoys. Intensity, tension, power in the shock, some tangana threat, a gala atmosphere, also helped by the thousands of Madrid players, and the revolutions at full volume. So much that Giuliano runs over Ancelotti when a ball clear and the Italian hurts the knee before receiving the apologies of the Argentine.

And, as if that were not enough, half an hour of free football. Before that, chance or not, Vinicius fails a penalty in the background from which a beach ball fell a few minutes before. The play after which the metropolitan becomes a bunch of nerves, more if it fits in the extension, or to say in the penalty shootout. But the rojiblanco fief, just like his players, takes strength from where there are no and sings his hymn to every lung. But the double touch of Julian, warned vehemently by the bench of Madrid, and Llorente’s ruling condemn Atlético. The Metropolitan was not enough.