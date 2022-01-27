Most often in 2021 in Moscow, traffic rules were violated by male motorists aged 26-35 with a driving experience of over 20 years. This was announced on January 27 by the official Telegram channel of the Moscow State traffic inspectorate.

In the past year, women and drivers (men and women) aged 18 to 25 years old, as well as those with a driving experience of no more than 2 years, violated the least of all in the past year.

“More violations by male drivers are due to the fact that they drive more and more often. The age of 26-35 is a generation of young and self-confident drivers, and often this excessive confidence plays a cruel joke with them. Over 20 years of experience – the driver, committing a violation, mistakenly relies on his experience, not being afraid of the risk of getting into an accident, ”the message says.

The traffic police urged road users to take care of themselves and follow the rules of the road.

On October 12, the Russian State traffic inspectorate gave a definition of the term “aggressive driving”.

So, according to the agency, aggressive driving is the conscious behavior of a driver on the road in such a way as to increase the risk of an accident, cause physical or emotional harm to other road users.