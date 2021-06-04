The Metropolitan Wanda begins to regain life. The Atlético enclosure will host the international match of Spain today and will soon begin to recover part of the activity it had. Atlético fans who attend today will see a somewhat different stadium than the one on March 7, 2020, the date of Atlético-Sevilla, the last game that was played with the fans of the rojiblanco team in the stands.

The stadium has a perimeter fence that it did not have before, which serves as a security measure and to separate the area for parking from the first outer ring of the stadium. The Wanda Metropolitano has two restaurants and two large terraces, between the shopping arcade and the garden in front of the main facade of the stadium. The residents of the area surrounding the stadium are those who enjoy the stadium and its surroundings on a daily basis.

During this summer there will be several concerts at the Atlético stadium. The Rio Babel Festival will bring several artists to the rojiblanco fiefdom. From July 2 to July 31 there will be eleven concerts. Funambulista and Marwán will open and Izán will close. In between, Rayden and Bely Basarte, Ara Malikian … The Wanda Metropolitano, since its inception, has wanted to be an alternative venue, not just a football stadium. Each of the concerts will have the latest specific security measures communicated by the competent authorities and all attendees will be informed about their compliance.

Before, on June 13, the Wanda Metropolitano will want to pay tribute to the little ones. The Happening family musical group will celebrate its twentieth anniversary with a concert in the rojiblanco venue as a tribute to children for their bravery during the pandemic.

On the other hand, Territorio Atleti continues to arouse interest among Atletico fans. There is also the possibility of getting closer and enjoying the league title just won by Simeone’s team. Territorio Atleti has been one of the club’s most ambitious projects and reviews the history of the Madrid entity in a different and fun way.

As a backdrop is the month of August, where the league championship will return and it is expected that the fans of the Madrid team can already attend. Simeone’s team offered its fans, those who are already there and those who have left us in these months of pandemic, the league title.