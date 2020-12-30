The Moscow prosecutor’s office approved the indictment and sent a criminal case against eight accomplices of Andrei Popov, who called himself “God Kuzey,” to the court. TASS…

The press service of the department said that they are accused of fraud and participation in a religious association whose activities are associated with violence against citizens.

The criminal case will be considered in the Presnensky District Court.

The prosecutor’s office recalled that in the fall of 2007 Popov organized a religious association with a strict hierarchical system, in which he positioned himself as a teacher and ruler. His teaching was associated with the propaganda of illegal actions.

Together with his accomplices, Popov performed pseudo-religious ceremonies on a paid basis, which cost from 3 thousand to 25 thousand rubles. In addition, followers of the “god Kuzi” were punished with fines for various offenses.

Earlier it was reported that the Tushinsky court of Moscow sentenced Yuri Tsukerman, who led the “God Kuzi” sect, to six years in a general regime colony in the case of embezzling 215 million rubles.

Meanwhile, Popov himself, sentenced to five years in a general regime colony, was released back in 2019. The persons involved in this criminal case, including Nadezhda Rozanova and Zhanna Frolushkina, also served the sentence imposed by the court.