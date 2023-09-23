The Metropolitano hosts the first big game of the season in the League. The Colchonero fiefdom receives its eternal rival, this Real Madrid that with some difficulties to secure the victories in the last few days reaches the sixth date with full of triumphs. The long-suffering but ultimately successful commitments of recent weeks catapult the Chamartín team into one of its best beginnings, but that dynamic must now go through the test of cotton in Comanche territory.

Carlo Ancelotti’s team is better, that’s what their impeccable numbers say and also Atlético’s lowest moment. After a convincing start, the red and white team seems to have given way in recent weeks after the rout at Mestalla last week (3-0) and a draw against Lazio in Rome, which is not a bad result beyond the context. but it did damage when the Italians equalized with a last-gasp goal from goalkeeper Provedel.

“We are facing an opponent who is very good, very strong, very sure of what they do,” Simeone warned in the preview, always as restrained in front of the media as he is aware of his team’s competitiveness in these behind-the-scenes matches. It sounds cliché, but it is true that duels of maximum rivalry do not understand precedents nor do they combine well with the cold logic of numbers. That is why Simeone and the Colchonera parish, which will not be able to count on Pablo Barrios, De Paul and Söyüncü, breathe with the timely return of Koke, the captain who knows like few others the secrets of the capital derby and who aims to leave in the bench to Witsel.

On the opposite side they lose the experience of the injured Carvajal, another man hardened in a thousand battles between colchoneros and meringues, but they threaten with the imposing audacity of Jude Bellingham. The until now real name of Madrid and also of the championship set off alarm bells with his absence from training on Friday due to stomach problems, but the Englishman, illuminated since wearing white, recovered quickly and was able to complete the last session without problems preparatory, so its long-awaited debut in the always hot Madrid derbies is not in danger.

Vinicius, on the list



It is not the only great news for Ancelotti, who four weeks later was able to include Vinicius in his squad. The Brazilian has few options to play minutes in the red and white fiefdom, but the fact that he has shortened the time in recovering from his muscle injury and that he is aiming for the midweek duel against Las Palmas already represents good news of enormous relevance for the Italian coach. «Yesterday he started training with the group. He is in good condition and the injury is forgotten. He is going to be in the squad and tomorrow I will decide the role he will have,” explained the transalpine coach about the physical state of his most unbalanced attacker.

Ceballos and Mendy also return to the Madrid list, although the French left back starts behind Fran García, who was dropped from the eleven against Union Berlin to bring on Nacho and move Alaba towards the left-handed lane. This second option is once again feasible in a demanding duel in which Carletto must choose between the verticality of Fran García, which leaves more doubts in the defensive area, or the rigor of the Austrian.

Madrid has options in defense, but the center of the field is the area where resources such as loaves and fishes multiply. The drive and youth of Tchouaméni, Valverde, Camavinga and Bellingham seem ideal qualities for a physically demanding match, especially if accompanied by the tranquility provided by the alternatives of Modric and Kroos. In the attack, with more limited personnel, Rodrygo and Joselu seem fixed waiting for Vinicius.

-Probable alignments:



Atlético: Oblak, Molina, Savic, Giménez, Hermoso, Lino, Llorente, Koke, Saúl, Griezmann and Morata.

Real Madrid: Kepa, Lucas Vázquez, Rüdiger, Alaba, Fran García, Valverde, Tchouaméni, Camavinga, Bellingham, Joselu and Rodrygo.

Referee: Javier Alberola Rojas (Committee of Castilla-La Mancha).

Metropolitan Stadium.

Time and TV: 9:00 p.m. Dazn.