Turn off the lights, sing “Happy Birthday,” light the candles, and when the child has filled his lungs with air and is ready to blow, suddenly remove the cake and turn the lights back on. That’s basically what happened to the Metropolitan museum of New York when, at the end of March, he was about to celebrate his 150th anniversary in style, and a hideous microscopic being with the prosaic name of SARS-CoV-2 burst in to take away all the magic. “Let’s say it was abrupt, very dramatic for all of us,” recalls Andrea Bayer, Metropolitan’s Deputy Director of Collections and curator of Making the Met (“Doing the Metropolitan”), the star exhibition of the anniversary. “We were five days away from completing the installation of all the parts. The exhibition involves the 17 curatorial departments of the museum, the five conservation departments, we were all there working and, suddenly, the order to close came. We had to remove everything that had been installed. There were literally chills in these rooms. “

What came next is known. New York became the global epicenter of a terrible pandemic. The cultural life of the city, or the life of the city, was dramatically interrupted. And 2020 will be marked in the history of the Metropolitan, but the text that will accompany the year in the chronologies will be very different from the one planned.

It had barely stopped opening more than three days in a row in its entire history, and now the museum has been closed for more than five months. They forecast revenue losses of about $ 150 million this year. One in five museum workers has been laid off. The Met Bauer, the institution’s appendage to house its modern art collection, opened in 2016 in the architect’s Bauhaus building on Madison Avenue that formerly housed the Whitney Museum, will no longer open its doors. “We have had to shrink the institution by 20% while we prepare for the next couple of very tough years,” summarizes the museum’s director, Max Hollein, in an interview with EL PAÍS.

But now, the contagion curve in the city flattened for the moment, the feeling in the museum is one of illusion. The one that produces any hint of normality these days. The emotion of the reunion of art with its public, which occurred when on August 28, with capacity reduced to 25%, the museum reopened its doors on Fifth Avenue. Thus, the exhibition Making the Met, Thought as a journey through 10 key moments in the development and evolution of the Metropolitan, it becomes a timely reflection on how a museum with an encyclopedic vocation should relate to its past and present, and what its future role should be, in the city, country and world.

“We have chosen 10 moments that we believed were absolutely significant for the institution, and that changed the museum in an important direction. And now we feel that we are in the eleventh, ”explains Bayer. “Not just the coronavirus and the economic crisis, but also the urgent call for social justice that came out in America this summer, all of which have shaped the way we feel about the museum’s past history. I would say that we are more aware than ever of the role, for good and for less good, that the museum has played in society ”.

During the months that the Metropolitan was closed, a clamor for social justice embodied in the protests under the banner of Black Lives Matter swept the country. A call to confront the racist essences of the country, which also extends to an institution whose history, as the director himself recognized, “is connected with a logic of what is defined as white supremacy.” Entering into that conversation, the museum released a list of 13 commitments to diversity and anti-racism, which affect the hiring and training of workers, the composition of the board of trustees and also the collection itself.

In the middle of that debate, Making the Met offers a platform to peek into the past and think about the future. Bayer and his team chose more than a thousand objects, which were then reduced to 251, and ordered them not based on the date they were created, but the date they were acquired by the museum. Something that allows us to trace, room by room, through surprising juxtapositions, a history of the museum, of American society and of the very act of collecting and documenting.

The central room that articulates the visit, with an oil painting by Van Gogh, a bronze by Rodin, a marble by Noguchi, a Marylin by Richard Avedon and a Congolese fetish of Yombé culture, provides the measure of the depth and richness of the collection of a museum created, in the midst of optimism after the Civil War, in the image and likeness of Europeans, whom it soon surpassed.

“White Protestant New York Society”

In the first acquisitions, aspiration outweighed rigor. The founders – entrepreneurs from, as the cartouche indicates, from “white and Protestant New York society” – began the collection with a Roman sarcophagus, followed by a collection of paintings by the great masters, Cypriot antiquities, Mayan sculpture, American painting. and Japanese armor. A trousseau that reflected the wide spectrum of interests of New York collectors, and in which masterpieces were scarce and false attributions abounded.

At the beginning of the 20th century, the Metropolitan’s didactic vocation and its ambition to transcend the elite public was encouraged, acquiring collections of functional objects, including musical instruments and clothing. With the 1920s came the great archaeological excavations, and the now controversial beginning of the partage, whereby museums shared the excavated artifacts with the host country.

In the texts that accompany the tour – 10% of which were modified during the summer in light of the protests for racial justice, according to the curator – the museum team has no qualms about facing what, from a trial anachronistic, would be his shame. Including the trajectory of some of its great historical benefactors, such as the Havemeyer family, whose decisive donations from Impressionist masters, who occupy one of the exhibition rooms, do not prevent the exploitation of slaves, the painful working conditions from being highlighted in a text and the monopolistic practices upon which the Havemeyers built their sugar empire.

Address absences

The texts of the exhibition also regret that the museum related to modern art “in a cautious and erratic way”, and resisted embracing avant-gardes such as cubism or surrealism, to the point that it rejected the donation of Gertrude’s collection Vanderbilt Whitney, which would eventually lead to the creation of the Whitney museum. It is easy to point to gaps in a collection with an ambition for universality, but there are some, such as the explosion of African-American creation during the 1920s that became known as the Harlem Renaissance, that the museum considers “especially surprising and regrettable” given its ” physical proximity ”to the streets where it occurred.

“It’s an exhibition of both the wonderful things we have and the things we don’t have. In some way, we hope that the last section shows how we try to deal with those absences ”, explains the curator. In this last room, entitled Widening the perspectives, a great piece by the Ghanaian artist El Anatsui, an impressive tapestry made with thousands of found aluminum caps, is an example of the recent transition from Eurocentrism to true universalism.

Making the Met it is, in short, a reflection on collecting. And for an institution that holds more than a million and a half pieces, the challenge today is how to show them, interpret them and put them in relation to the historical moment and the public of the city and the world. In the end, Bayer argues, what the exhibition does is highlight the pieces themselves, and how their meaning and importance can fluctuate with context. “When you walk through the exhibition, you feel the incredible variety and breadth of the works,” he explains. “No matter who you are or what interests you bring into the building with you, you are about to find things that are going to resonate with you. The collection itself, that is the great achievement ”.