After carrying out a total stoppage of activities between 6 and 9 in the morning of Thursday, the Association of Subway and Premetro Workers (AGTSyP – Metrodelegadxs) called on a new day of protest for Friday.

It will consist of the paralysis of the six subway lines and the premetro between 7 pm and 10 pm, reported in a statement from the AGTSyP.

“We regret that, at no time, the subway concessionaire or the City Government have tried to channel the conflict through a dialogue table and they persist in their confrontational attitude, breaking the social peace,” the text continued.

The Metrodelegates recalled that this situation “arises from the illegal decision of Metrovías to force workers over 60 years of age, who are exempt from the obligation to provide services because they are a Risk Group.”

The statement of the Metrodelegates.

In the text they emphasize that this occurs in the middle of the “resurgence of COVID-19 infections” and in an area such as the subway, “where the risks of contagion have proven to be much higher than other spaces due to the lack of ventilation in the tunnels.”

Finally, they expressed their “willingness to dialogue and we call Metrovías and the authorities of the City Government to reflect on their responsibility in resolving this conflict.”

This Thursday, the six subway lines and the Premetro were paralyzed for three hours “to protect the health and life of the personnel,” union spokesmen reported.

On the other side of the road, the company considered “unjustified” the measure of force that “prevents the transfer of essential workers.” “To date, a total of 48 employees between 60 and 65 years old have been summoned,” who “do not appear as members of a risk group,” they said from Metrovías.

“Of this total, some are providing service and helping us to provide a safe and reliable service every day, while 35 of them did not appear for the rigorous medical examination,” they argued from the company in a statement released in the morning.

