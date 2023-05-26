The Peoples’ Friendship University metro station, which will be located on the Troitskaya line of the Moscow metro, will be built in 2024. This was announced on Thursday, May 25, by the mayor of the capital, Sergei Sobyanin, during an inspection of the construction of the station.

According to him, the construction of the main launch complex next year in the field of metro construction will be one of the largest launches in the history of the metro, writes NSN. The construction of 11 stations should be completed at once, it is planned to launch them simultaneously from Kommunarka to ZIL. The section will be 25 km long.

“One of the largest launches in the history of the subway, which is launched in such a large piece at the same time,” the city news agency quoted Sobyanin as saying. “Moscow”.

The mayor stressed that in order to make the simultaneous launch of the line possible, intensive work must be carried out at all stations.

There are many educational and scientific institutions around the future station, the site writes. kp.ru. The launch of the station will improve their transport accessibility. Hundreds of thousands of people live near the future station, notes RT.

To date, the readiness of the station “University of Friendship of Peoples” is 74%, the TV channel reports. “360”. Also, specialists have begun to improve the territory. These works are planned to be completed by the end of summer.

It is noted that the Troitskaya line of the metropolitan subway will reduce the load on the southern sections of the Sokolnicheskaya and Kaluzhsko-Rizhskaya metro lines. In addition, it will help reduce traffic on the adjacent road network. The commissioning of sections of the Troitskaya line from ZIL to Kommunarka is scheduled for 2024, the website writes aif.ru.

On May 15, it became known that a new generation train could appear in the Moscow Metro in 2026.

Currently, together with the manufacturer, they are developing a new modification of the Moscow-2020 train with improved characteristics.