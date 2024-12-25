This year, Metro de Madrid has embarked on a renewal plan for your official products store. The first steps of the strategy developed together with a specialized external firm are already visible: for a few weeks now the online store has been sporting a new corporate identity and new products have arrived in the catalogue. These are not the only new features: in 2025 more references will be added and there will also be the opening of a new physical store, the third, which will be added to those already operating at the Sol and Plaza de Castilla stations.

The decision to open a new space is closely linked to the fact that physical stores are the sales channel that has the most weight for Metro: They are behind 60% of all turnoverwhile 40% is shipped through the web. At the moment, the location has not been moved, but the Metro Brand department is clear that the inauguration will take place during the year that is about to begin.

Its manager, Sonia Casado, explains to this newspaper that in addition to the opening of the new store, the sales strategy also includes expand marketing horizons. In this sense, the public company, the flagship of the Community, plans to license its brand so that its products can be sold beyond the official channel, such as souvenir shops or other businesses.

Another line of work that is being followed involves Seal alliances with leading firms to develop official products. The first agreements have already been signed because in the suburban catalog you can already find BIC brand highlighters and pens with the Metro logo and a deck of cards that has been made together with the Heraclio Fournier house. A Rubik’s cube that has been launched together with the brand that licenses the famous puzzle also falls within this scope.

More will come, Sonia Casado explains in conversation with this newspaper, collaborations with which we want to further boost a brand that has had very good acceptance figures for two years. In 2023, Metro sold 63% more than a year before and, on top of that increase, In 2024, an increase of 83% has already been recordedan already record figure when there are still a few days left until the end of the year and taking into account that the Christmas season is one of the strongest of the year for commerce.

In fact, some products, such as a convoy-shaped case or an electric toy train that imitates the suburban, they look sold out. Precisely, the line intended for children is one of those that we wanted to promote in this new stage of the official store. Proof of this is that the Metro Christmas sweater that was launched for the first time in 2023 and that caused a sensation has added sizes for the little ones this year.

They have also been incorporated children’s jackets inspired by the American university looksweatshirts, short-sleeved t-shirts with various designs or a teddy bear wearing a sweater with the Metro diamond. Products for adults also include t-shirts and sweatshirts with new designs, as well as cloth bags, coffee mugs, calendars, a thermos…

With the new additions to its catalogue, and those yet to arrive, Metro de Madrid looks at its ‘twin’ in London, a real best-seller when it comes to products with its brand. “It is our ideal and our reference point”confesses Sonia Casado. The Brand Manager of the Madrid public company explains that “there is still a long way to go” to match the London suburban, but she asserts that “they are on the right track” and the results are supporting the efforts that are being carried out.