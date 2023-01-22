At the end of January heavy snowfalls will take place in Moscow. On Sunday, January 22, he told “RIA News” Evgeny Tishkovets, Leading Specialist of the Phobos Weather Center.

“Real snowfalls, preliminary, are predicted in the very last days of the month – January 30 and 31. <...> The height of the snow cover in Moscow will noticeably grow from the current 23 cm to 29–34 cm,” he said.

According to the expert, this time is usually the coldest in the season, but only light frosts are expected this year. However, Tishkovets assured, with the onset of February, the weather will again become truly winter.

Earlier that day, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, a leading specialist at the Meteonovosti information portal, noted that the upcoming Thursday, January 26, would be the coldest day of the week in the capital — the temperature could drop to minus 3-5 degrees. However, significant precipitation is not expected, light snow is possible.

According to the forecasts of the scientific instructor of the Russian Hydrometeorological Center Roman Vilfand, at the beginning of the week in Moscow there will be sun and frosts up to 3-7 degrees during the day. He stressed that until January 25, the temperature background will be 2-3 degrees above the norm. After which it will approach its standard value.

On January 20, the head of the METEO forecasting center, Alexander Shuvalov, in a conversation with Izvestia, noted that sunny weather and frosts down to minus 10 degrees are expected in Moscow next week.