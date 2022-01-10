The head of the forecast center “Meteo”, meteorologist, ecologist Alexander Shuvalov warned of the impending “weather fever” in a number of Russian regions from January 12.

According to a specialist in an interview with IA “Ura.ru” on Monday, January 10, in Moscow on January 13, the minimum air temperature at night and in the morning will be -20 … -25 degrees, and on January 14 during the day it is expected from 0 to -6 degrees. Snow is forecasted, wind gusts can reach 15-17 m / s. In other words, within 15-20 hours the air temperature will rise significantly, and the pressure will drop by 20 mm Hg. Art.

A day earlier, a similar situation is expected in St. Petersburg. At night and in the morning of January 11, the thermometer will show -20 degrees, on January 12 the air temperature will be -17 … -19 degrees, and on January 13 and 14 it will warm to 0 degrees, writes “Moscow 24”… A cold snap is expected again on the weekend.

The expert said that temperature jumps are predicted this week in the south of Russia, writes RT… So, in Krasnodar on January 11, the temperature will be +12 degrees, it will rain. On January 12, there will be heavy precipitation up to a third of the monthly norm, and the temperature will drop by 10 degrees. On the night of January 13, -8 … -10 degrees is expected. On Saturday, January 15, the thermometer will rise to positive readings, there will also be precipitation, the TV channel notes. “360”…

Earlier on January 10, the chief specialist of the Moscow meteorological office, Tatyana Pozdnyakova, warned the residents of the capital about the upcoming thaw. According to her, the weather will be much warmer, but the effective temperature will be lower than the real one. It is possible that on Friday, January 14, the temperature in Moscow will exceed 0 degrees, that is, a slight thaw can be expected.