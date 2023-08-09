“Egyptian nights” could be observed by residents of Moscow over the past few days – hot, stuffy, almost windless. They were caused in the capital region by air masses from Egypt. At the end of the week, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, promised Muscovites their return.

“The last three nights have been very hot – temperatures from 19 to 23 degrees. They are usually called tropical, but these days the air masses were not just from the south, the Mediterranean or Turkey, but from Egypt, so it is more logical to call them Egyptian. On Saturday night, these Egyptian nights will return,” he said on August 8 in an interview with TASS.

Vilfand specified that on Saturday night the air will warm up to 17-21 degrees.

“But the hot nights will return for just one day, then the circulation will change, the temperature will drop sharply. During the day it will be plus 23-24 degrees and more rainy, ”the specialist concluded the forecast.

On the same day, the Hydrometeorological Center in Moscow and the Moscow Region announced a “yellow” level of danger for August 8 and 9 due to a thunderstorm. This means that the weather is potentially dangerous and care must be taken.

The night of August 8, meteorologists announced the third “tropical” night of the summer. The air temperature did not fall below 21 degrees.

Roman Vilfand also noted that cloudy weather with clearings is expected on Tuesday. The temperature will drop to +25…+27 degrees. At night, the temperature will be +21…+23 degrees. The temperature background until the end of the week will be about +25 degrees, there will be short rains.