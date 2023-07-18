Meteorologist Paolo Sottocorona: “Infernal heat? Nonsense”
The intervention of the meteorologist Paolo Sottocorona has gone viral on the web, who, during the The blowing air – Summerthe morning in-depth program broadcast on La7, said that the newspapers that talk about “infernal heat” in Italy write “nonsense”.
“Even the international press speaks of a hellish heat in Italy” declared the conductor Francesco Magnani, addressing Paolo Sottocorona with the meteorologist who replied: “This depends on the fact that they read the Italian newspapers, otherwise they would not write nonsense of this kind. The heat will rise a bit until Wednesday and the same Thursday but I don’t think about the levels that are threatened, because those are not news, but threats”.
Paolo Sottocorona, the only true expert in #meteorology.#climeitceing pic.twitter.com/uj8WHQx9HO
— Ziu Belo Bob❤️🔥🫂 (@1RobbieG) July 17, 2023
During his address book, then, the meteorologist explained why we cannot properly speak of an “anticyclone” by explaining the difference in temperatures in Italy: “Anticyclone means ‘high pressure’. In this case the high pressure is not over Africa but over the Mediterranean, so it is a Mediterranean anticyclone. Are they fussiness? No, things must be called by their name and attributed to the places where they are”.
