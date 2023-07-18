Meteorologist Paolo Sottocorona: “Infernal heat? Nonsense”

The intervention of the meteorologist Paolo Sottocorona has gone viral on the web, who, during the The blowing air – Summerthe morning in-depth program broadcast on La7, said that the newspapers that talk about “infernal heat” in Italy write “nonsense”.

“Even the international press speaks of a hellish heat in Italy” declared the conductor Francesco Magnani, addressing Paolo Sottocorona with the meteorologist who replied: “This depends on the fact that they read the Italian newspapers, otherwise they would not write nonsense of this kind. The heat will rise a bit until Wednesday and the same Thursday but I don’t think about the levels that are threatened, because those are not news, but threats”.

During his address book, then, the meteorologist explained why we cannot properly speak of an “anticyclone” by explaining the difference in temperatures in Italy: “Anticyclone means ‘high pressure’. In this case the high pressure is not over Africa but over the Mediterranean, so it is a Mediterranean anticyclone. Are they fussiness? No, things must be called by their name and attributed to the places where they are”.