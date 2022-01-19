Leading specialist of the Phobos weather center Elena Volosyuk told Izvestia on Wednesday, January 19, why a cold snap is happening in Moscow.

As the specialist noted, it has already become significantly colder in the capital today, in the morning the temperature dropped to -10.7 degrees, and in the Moscow region – to -15 degrees.

“This can be explained by the fact that cold air comes to us from the west. In the middle of the day it will be about -8 degrees below zero. In general, the air temperature will stay at -6…-8 degrees. The weather in the capital will be quite comfortable, without precipitation, although such weather will not last long, and in the evening there will be the influence of a cyclone,” Volosyuk said.

By the evening the sun will hide, snow is expected at night, and on January 20 it will be cloudy and snowy, but the frosts will weaken.

The air temperature on January 20 will be -7…-9 degrees, and in the region – -7…-12 degrees. On this day, the pressure will drop and reach 737 mm Hg, which is 10 units below the norm, Volosyuk concluded.

In early January, the Ministry of Emergency Situations recommended not to use creams and lipsticks that moisturize the skin in cold weather, as they contribute to frostbite. Employees of the department clarified that the water in these products fills the pores and can freeze in extreme cold.