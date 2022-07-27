Meteorologist Alexander Shuvalov said that abnormal heat from Europe will not come to Russia

The head of the Meteo prognostic center, Alexander Shuvalov, estimated the likelihood of abnormal heat coming from Europe to Russia. His words convey RIA News.

The meteorologist said that the abnormally hot weather that is observed in Europe will not come to Russia. “She wedged out to the southeast of Europe, to the Balkans – Turkey, Greece. And then these processes are already over. Their possible repetition will be a new process that we do not expect yet,” he explained.