new Delhi: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday that the southwest monsoon is going to return from North India in the next two days. The Meteorological Department also said that the data shows that this season of rain is more likely to end with more than normal rainfall.

According to the data, till September 26, the country received nine percent more rain than normal. The Meteorological Department said, “favorable conditions are being created for the return of monsoon from 28 September from western Rajasthan and surrounding areas.”

Mahesh Palwat, vice-president of private weather forecasting agency Skymet Weather, said, “The monsoon is expected to start returning from Rajasthan tomorrow (Monday).” It seems that the monsoon will return with more rain than usual. ”

Rainfall in the range of 96 to 104 percent of the long-term average (LPA) is considered ‘normal’ while rainfall in the range of 104 to 110 percent is considered ‘excess’. The data shows that nine states received excess rainfall while 20 states received normal rainfall.

The official rainy season in India is from June 1 to September 30. According to the normal time, on June 1, the monsoon knocked in Kerala.

June received 17 percent more rainfall, while July received 10 percent less rainfall. However, there was more rainfall in August and it was 27 percent above normal. Parts of North India – Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir – recorded deficient rainfall.

The western and southern states of the country received excess rainfall. These states include Gujarat, Goa, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

