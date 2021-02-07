The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center, Roman Vilfand, warned the Russians about a dangerous anomaly. Reported by RIA News…

The forecaster said that the European territory of the country and Western Siberia expects a five-day extreme drop in temperatures. He noted that the temperature anomaly in winter drops to -7 and below. According to him, the Hydrometeorological Center predicts that from February 7 to 11, at least, the anomaly will be below -7.

Wilfand added that a corresponding storm warning had already been issued. It is valid for the Northwestern Federal District, the Central Federal District, the Volga Federal District, the Urals and Western Siberia. He emphasized that the average anomalies in these regions could range from -8 to -10 degrees.

Earlier, the scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center revealed the reasons for the abnormal cooling in the central part of Russia and warned about the beginning of radiation cooling. According to him, the cold will be associated with the fact that on Monday, February 8, the pressure will begin to rise and the anticyclonic nature of the weather will be established.