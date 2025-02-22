One night, on the London Airport Bus to Oxford, just landed back from the coverage of the United States elections, I heard a podcast entitled “A story to feel good about the end of the world.” The episode of the medium Slatepublished the early morning of Donald Trump’s victory, explains NASA’s struggle to protect the potentially lethal meteorite land.

The journalist and scientist Robin George Andrews, author of A book On the subject, tell how NASA opened its planetary defense program in 2016 in response to the meteorite that had fallen Three years before in Chelyabinska city in the southwest of Russia. Since 1998, NASA was already obliged to locate 90% or more of the most dangerous asteroids, those considered “murderers of the planet”, but until then, with the Obama administration, the United States agency did not put the batteries to intervene in coordination with the space agencies of Europe and Japan. Above all, NASA achieved the budget to test with some of the ideas they rumped (some a bit disturbing, such as launching a nuclear weapon against the asteroid, and other modest, such as throwing reflective paint so that the heat of the sun diverts it) .