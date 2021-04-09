The tropical forests of Latin America that we know today, including the Amazon rainforest and the Atlantic forest, were born thanks to the impact of the meteorite that extinguished the dinosaurs, according to an article published last week in the magazine Science. The great celestial rock of 10 kilometers in diameter, which fell 66 million years ago in the Yucatan peninsula in Mexico, wiped out 75% of the flora and fauna species of the time, but at the same time it fertilized the earth so that with New and varied ecosystems will grow over the years.

Colombian paleobotany Monica Carvalho, first author of the research, recalls that when the asteroid fell a global catastrophe was unleashed that completely eliminated the forests of the region. “The impact was something like billions of nuclear bombs exploding at the same time. Earthquakes and waves more than 1,000 meters high were unleashed. The whole planet was affected, but our study confirms that the jungles suffered the impact in a special way, they were never the same again and were replaced by a new type of forest that looked and functioned very differently ”.

This finding, made possible thanks to the study and comparison of at least 50,000 fossilized pollen grains and more than 7,000 fossil leaves, flowers and seeds found in rocks from more than 50 mines, rivers and roads in Colombia, refutes the previous idea that the Dinosaur forests were the same in structure and composition as today’s tropical forests. The analysis of the pollen grains served to make a detailed sequence of the species that were in each period of time and the other fossils helped to understand what the ecology and functioning of the forests were like before and after the meteorite.

The fossil of a leaf is preserved in the stones of the mines of Colombia. Monica Carvalho

Carvalho explains by phone how the jungles of the Cretaceous, which began 145 million years ago and culminated 66 million years ago with the fall of the meteorite, were mixed jungles in which there were equal amounts of ferns, flowering plants and coniferous plants (which have seed but not flower), especially araucarias. “After the mass extinction, the araucaria family disappeared, the number of ferns was reduced and next to the flowering plants, which remained, legumes began to grow, today very abundant in tropical forests.”

Colombian paleontologist Carlos Jaramillo, Co-author of the article and scientist from the Smithsonian Tropical Research Institute of Panama, says that this study, the result of more than 14 years of work, shows with empirical observations and statistical analysis that after the impact, the tropics were transformed forever. “If you had gone in the morning before the meteorite fell to any forest in Colombia or Latin America, and I mean it literally, you would have seen a forest with many coniferous trees, separated from each other, this allowed a lot of light to enter until soil”.

On the other hand, the forests that arose after the impact and that are the same that are preserved until today have a much thicker upper layer, the crowns of the trees are glued together and that makes them very dark inside. “In our jungles, most of the light is trapped in the first few meters of the treetops, which is where they photosynthesize, but at the time of the dinosaurs it was different, the forest was very open,” explains Jaramillo.

According to the researchers, a possible reason for this change in light that has had consequences on the species that grow or not within forests may be the extinction of the large dinosaurs. “Because of their size, when dinosaurs walked or ate, they created holes in the forest, they broke the trees. Something similar to what happens now with the forests in Africa where there are many elephants ”, says Jaramillo. And he adds: “this extinction made possible the forest that we have today. The decline of the ferns is probably due to the fact that they needed more light than there was to grow ”.

In this graph the authors show the composition of the tropical forest before and after the fall of the asteroid. Image: Carlos Jaramillo, illustrations Samuel Castaño

Another difference between the forests before the meteorite and those of today is the quality of the land. The soils of the Cretaceous were very poor in nutrients, mainly because there were no legumes. “This species of which the bean plant is part has the particularity of fixing nitrogen in the soil and fertilizing it. Before the meteorite it did not exist ”, says Jaramillo. The researchers agree that with the impact, the ashes dispersed phosphorus to the soil of much of the planet.

Jaramillo, who has been studying plant fossils for many years to understand how the landscape has changed over geological time, explains: “It is as if you had your garden ready to plant and added the nitrogen from the legumes and the phosphorous from the meteorite. to the earth. Those two components are the ones that come in industrial fertilizers ”. According to the researcher, this combination allowed the flowering trees to begin to dominate the heights of the forests and to displace the conifers.

The amount of water vapor released by tropical forests also changed. In today’s jungles it is much larger than what was generated before the asteroid. The researcher Carvalho says that if you look up in a straight line inside the forest, you can find six or seven leaves of various trees overlapping at different heights, many more than there could be in the Cretaceous. “Today’s tropical forests release much more vapor, which turns into clouds and water.”

Mónica Carvalho and Fabiany Herrera collecting leaf fossils from after the asteroid impact. Monica Carvalho

Camila Martínez, another of the authors of the work, explains that her contribution to the research was concentrated in the study and classification of thousands of fossil leaves. “After several colleagues collected the samples, the next step was to curate the collection. The fossils had to be separated by shapes and sizes, described, photographed. “The identification work is very long. You start with the easiest, with the rarer shaped leaves, with more unique characters, an example is palm leaves, very different from the others ”, says Martínez.

According to the Colombian researcher also associated with the Smithsonian, something curious was that when they reviewed the flora of the post-meteorite period, they recognized it much easier. “We found plant species that we were used to seeing. On the other hand, when we looked at those from Cretaceous, we didn’t know what they were, ”explains Martínez. And he concludes: “From those first observations it was already glimpsed that there would be two completely different forests”

Carvalho insists on the importance of recognizing that despite time, today’s forests depend on what happened on that particular day 66 million years ago. “The rainforests of old disappeared in the middle of an ecological catastrophe very similar to the one that humans as a species are creating. I am not saying that we are the same as an asteroid, but the effect of deforestation and climate change is being very similar ”.

The researcher explains that the risk is that tropical forests are very “vulnerable” systems that we are destroying at “impressive” speed. “In a very short time these forests will no longer exist, they will not be the same and we will never be able to see them again. We generate the impact in a matter of geological seconds, but recovery takes millions of years ”, concludes Carvalho.

