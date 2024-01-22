Chiavari – Real and virtual. Who said one is the opposite of the other? Of course, Treccani continues to underline that the two terms are opposites. But be careful. Soon, considering them as such could be considered “ancient”, perhaps even “Jurassic”. The digital age is messing things up, perhaps even language soon. Thus for artificial intelligence applied to the world of the real and virtual Metaverse they are much closer than one might believe: they almost dialogue, to excess one could say that one could not do without the other. The reason is easy to say: the virtual is increasingly similar to the real. The developments, to put it as an industry professional would say, are “ics”: indefinite, perhaps even difficult to imagine in the long term. But in the meantime the virtual, which increasingly resembles the real in some fields, is traveling fast towards what we will call normality in the future. And so the Levant area also begins to think about these possibilities which for some are actually opportunities.

The ASL4 recently announced its landing in the Metaverse, something is moving in Genoa, experts assure that this is the future for spreading not only the territory, but also trade and even culture. «The result of those who land in the virtual world is that they are able to give their users an experience that is increasingly similar to the one they could have on the territory. The great thing is that the virtual, however, despite being increasingly closer to reality, does not take anything away from the real. Indeed, it becomes a sort of tool to push people to visit an area or to purchase a product remotely.” Words and music are from Ottavia Pittaluga of Shopthelook, one of the first Genoese startups that build ad hoc products for companies of various sizes and which has created a real neighborhood for shopping in augmented reality, where visitors can see the shops in 3D and make purchases. Not only that, though. Because projects are emerging in Genoa that can also be transferred to the Levant: the virtual visit of the Museum of Memory under what was once the Morandi bridge (now the Genoa San Giorgio bridge) and the valorisation of the historic Genoese workshops through the landing of these reality in a parallel world. «The historic shops project, in collaboration with the Chamber of Commerce, was created to increasingly give our businesses the opportunity to reposition themselves and be increasingly reachable by the new generations – he says Daniele Pallavicini, president of the youth group of Confcommercio of Genoa and Liguria -. The desire is, after the experience in Genoa, to expand to the rest of Liguria, also thinking of those shops in the hinterland which are an important presence for the territory. In these shops there is a tradition that is rooted in the culture of a territory. Thus we combine tradition and innovation perhaps also through the use of visors that increase the experience. To avoid any misunderstanding, we do not want to dematerialize these realities and turn them into a warehouse. But make sure that the virtual visit can be followed by the real one.” «Virtual reality doesn't only work for those who need to make themselves known, but also for those who are already well known – he continues Pittaluga -. The little square of Portofino? Why not? It would allow those who are very far away and will never be able to come and see it to have an immersive experience while still growing the brand. Others might be enticed to come and visit. But the same rule applies to the hinterland. An example? A shop selling typical products from the Aveto Valley could sell through the virtual world, perhaps with an avatar that reproduces the appearance and responses of the owner in flesh and blood. Costs? The market is now adapting to various realities. There are projects specifically designed even for small companies that can give important results. In Arenzano there is an optical shop that offers the opportunity to visit the exhibition, try on the glasses with augmented reality and talk to the owner's avatar.” The University of Genoa also believes in this branch. Luca Sabatini he is the Web Comunication teacher of the Design degree course: «We shorten the distances, we create synergies with projects which are then concretely implemented by companies like Shopthelook – says the teacher -. Not only are the spaces shorter, but also the differences: large and small companies in the virtual world start on an equal footing.” Sabatini launches an idea about the Levant and reaches out to the territory: «I am for synergies, for example between the coast and the hinterland – he explains -. It is not difficult to imagine Portofino connected to Gattorna, Camogli in synergy with Rezzoaglio. In the virtual world these realities can be connected by walking along a simple avenue, nothing more than curve after curve and kilometers to travel. Of course, it is necessary to find points of contact, but the idea is fascinating. There has been talk for some time about connecting the coast and the hinterland. It is clear that in these two examples the coastal locations would be the driving force. But if even just a small part of users decided to visit the hinterland as well as Camogli and Portofino, the entire territory would benefit.” That system of synergy between coast and hinterland that struggles to make room in real life could be much simpler in virtual reality: «We are here – announces the professor Sabatini -. We make ourselves available to the territory. If the institutions want to delve deeper and see how something similar could work, we could give life to a project with excellent potential.”