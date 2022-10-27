Very few people have had anything positive to say about the metaverse of Facebook. Now we can add Phil Spencer of Xbox to the long list of people who have uninspiring to say about the enterprise of Half since the Xbox boss has labeled the Multiverse a “poorly constructed video game”.

Spencer spoke at the WSJ Tech Live conference this week and was asked his opinion on the Facebook metaverse. Spencer expanded on his comments on poorly constructed video games by praising other developers for creating worlds that gamers want to take refuge in, and what Facebook has built so far isn’t quite that. “Video game creators have an amazing ability to build compelling worlds in which we want to spend time“, he said.

“Building a metaverse that looks like a boardroom … I’m just saying that’s not where I want to spend most of my timeThe Facebook metaverse received some criticism at this week’s conference as Spencer was far from the only one to have his say. Snap CEO Evan Spiegel likened the experience to living inside a computer. noting it’s the last thing he wants to do after work, while Apple SVP Greg Joswiak simply said it was something he’ll never use.

Spencer added that the Metaverse is still a very young concept, stating that in the future “it will end up looking much more like video games than some of the models you see today.” During the conference, the Xbox boss also talked about Xbox Game Pass and the fact that it is now profitable.

Source: PCGamer