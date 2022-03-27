A team of scientists including Professor Shinya Tanaka and the Associate Professor Masumi Tsuda of the Department of Cancer Pathology, Faculty of Medicine, University of Hokkaido / Institute for Chemical Reaction Design and Discovery (WPI-ICReDD)studied the motility and invasive capacity of tumor cells in sections of tumor tissue removed from patients with colorectal cancer.

To date, the motility and invasive capacity of tumor cells had only been taken into account biochemically with a method called the Rac / Cdc42 pull-down test. However, when using this method, the positional information within the tumor tissue is completely lost and it becomes impossible to assess the heterogeneity of the cells (how different they are from each other).

Rac and Cdc42 are well-studied low molecular weight G proteins that regulate the ability of cancer cells to move, which is called their motility and invasive ability. The more active these molecules are, the greater the ability of cancer cells to move. This also makes diseased cells more likely to invade and create metastatic colonies in blood and lymphatic vessels. The results of the Research have been published in the scientific journal Scientific Reports. Sections of tumor tissue and metastatic potential of cancer cells: this is what the research says The team of scientists exploited a recently developed non-contact stirring technology in which alternating electric fields are used to 'stir' droplets of liquid at extremely high speeds. Thanks to this methodology, the researchers highlighted the possibility of being able to quickly and specifically evaluate the motility and invasive capacity of colon cancer cells by shaking a solution containing molecular probes that bind to activated Rac / Cdc42. on sections of tumor tissue called formalin-fixed, paraffin-embedded (FFPE) specimens and are routinely used for physical diagnosis.

Their evaluations revealed many insights into the Rac / Cdc42 activity of the cells: it was significantly higher in the tumor area than in the normal colonic mucosa; the more advanced the tumor cell stage, the greater the increase in Rac / Cdc42 activity; the increase was particularly high at the leading edges of the tumor, where the cancer cells insinuate themselves into the surrounding healthy tissue; finally, in cases where the activity of Rac1 / Cdc42 day is shown to be high, there was a strong tendency to lymphatic invasion. The Associate Professor Masumi Tsuda he has declared: "While developing this technique, we initially found it difficult to suppress the background of the stain and detect specific signals. This technology is effective for breast and hind cancer as well as colorectal cancer and promises to provide useful information for the prediction of lymph node metastases and for the evaluation of Rac inhibitor-based therapies in the future. "

According to the Word Cancer research fund (WCRF), there were an estimated 18.1 million cancer cases worldwide in 2020.. Of these, 9.3 million cases were in men and 8.8 million in women. The most common cancers globally are breast, lung, colorectal and prostate cancer. With these important figures, prevention becomes the key factor that must never be underestimated. 21st century public health and oncology are facing major challenges with respect to this terrible disease. In addition to prevention, it is important to lead a healthy lifestyle in order to prevent cancer by changing to a healthy and balanced diet, reducing alcohol consumption, increasing physical activity and achieving and maintaining a body weight. healthy. In order to encourage everyone to take care of themselves, it is important to break down the barriers of poverty. In fact, it has been shown that low-income families do not have access to healthy food due to the inaccessible costs. Health is a good and a universal value sharpened every individual has the right to access but today these barriers are difficult to break down and poverty goes hand in hand with a health system capable of satisfying the needs of every human being living on planet earth. . Regarding the incidence of tumors: Breast tumors he was born in lung were the most common cancers worldwide, contributing 12.5% ​​and 12.2% to the total number of new cases diagnosed in 2020.

The colorectal cancer it was the third most common cancer with 1.9 million new cases in 2020, contributing to 10.7% of new cases.

In all tables, the figures for% of all cancers exclude non-melanoma skin cancer.

The breast cancer was the most common cancer in women worldwide, contributing 25.8% to the total number of new cases diagnosed in 2020.

THE first three – breast, colorectal and lung cancers – contributed to 44.5% of all cancers (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer).

The cervical cancer it was the fourth most common cancer in women, accounting for 6.9% of the total number of new cases diagnosed in 2020.

As for men instead:

The lung cancer was the most common cancer in men worldwide, contributing 15.4% to the total number of new cases diagnosed in 2020.

THE first three – lung, prostate and colorectal cancers – contributed to 41.9% of all cancers (excluding non-melanoma skin cancer).

Other common cancers that contribute more than 5% were the stomach and liver.