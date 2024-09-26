The Metaphor: ReFantazio trailer for Tokyo Game Show 2024 is truly spectacular: a series of sequences that briefly introduce some of the game’s characters and then quickly move on to turn-based combat.
The latter will see us face increasingly stronger opponents by exploiting the abilities of the protagonist and his adventure companionseven in the context of devastating combined maneuvers capable of inflicting massive damage on any target.
A few seconds of the trailer were finally dedicated to progression systemwith the possibility of unlocking new abilities and strengthening party members in order to increase the effectiveness of their actions in battle.
A truly promising RPG
Available now with a demo on PC, PlayStation and Xbox, Metaphor: ReFantazio undoubtedly stands out as a particularly promising RPG, characterized by a solid system and a mysterious and evocative setting.
Capped in the kingdom of Euchronia, which ends up in chaos after the assassination of the king due to a no holds barred fight between the heirs to the throne, we will take on the role of a young warrior accompanied by a fairy and charged with restoring order.
As the trailer also confirms, on a stylistic level the similarities between Metaphor: ReFantazio and the Persona series are evident and this will not fail to excite the many fans of Atlus productions, ready to welcome a new potential jewel.
In any case, the wait for the launch will not last much longer, fortunately: the release of Metaphor: ReFantazio is scheduled for October 11th in the PC, PlayStation and Xbox versions.
