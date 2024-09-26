The Metaphor: ReFantazio trailer for Tokyo Game Show 2024 is truly spectacular: a series of sequences that briefly introduce some of the game’s characters and then quickly move on to turn-based combat.

The latter will see us face increasingly stronger opponents by exploiting the abilities of the protagonist and his adventure companionseven in the context of devastating combined maneuvers capable of inflicting massive damage on any target.

A few seconds of the trailer were finally dedicated to progression systemwith the possibility of unlocking new abilities and strengthening party members in order to increase the effectiveness of their actions in battle.