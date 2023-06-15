Caught in early succession, national politics entered into a gattopard metamorphosiseverything changes so that everything remains the same.

Let’s start with the changes in the cabinet. President López Obrador spoke of at least eight officials who will leave their responsibility in his team. Friday they leave Claudia Sheinbaum and Adam Augusto Lopez. For the capital government and for the Interior, it was speculated that Rosa Icela Rodríguez would arrive, but she, as has already been said, will remain in the federal Security Secretariat where she has managed to establish, it is assured, a very good relationship with the military commanders and of the GN.

To Mexico City, replacing Claudia, will arrive Martí Batres, the current government secretary, which will have to be approved on Friday by the local congress. It does not come without commitments: Martí will keep Omar García Harfuch, who will also be appointed coordinator of the capital’s security cabinet. Claudia’s main positions in the financial and construction fields will also be maintained. Martí, who will no longer be able to participate in the search for the candidacy (his chances of him were very low) will promote his people in the government area. The truth is that in four months there will be a candidate for the GDF and that changes many things.

In the Interior, it is assured that the current Secretary of Labor, Luisa María Alcalde, will arrive, maintaining part of the team of Adán Augusto. Luisa María was another of those who aspired to the candidacy of Mexico City. If García Harfuch, who appears best in most of the polls, remains safe, if Rosa Icela, neither Martí nor Luisa María no longer aspire to that position, the version that Ricardo Monreal will remain with that candidacy seems to be gaining once more strength. To this we must add that monreal He has managed to maintain influence in the upper house with the appointment of Eduardo Ramírez from Chiapas as coordinator of the bench and with Alejandro Armenta as president of the Senate. The equation seems to close.

At the Foreign Ministry the designation of Alicia Bárcena it is a success. She is an experienced, respected and respectable diplomat with recognized credentials and who has a very good relationship with the entire political world. It did not pass when President López Obrador nominated her for the IDB, but I do not think it was a personal veto, but a political one (which is why Gerardo Esquivel also failed in his attempt): United States, which has 30 percent of the votes in The IDB wanted a different profile and another nationality of origin, which is why it supported an economist with solid relations with the IMF and the World Bank, and with the private sector, the Brazilian, this also influenced because he had the vote of almost all of South America, Ilan Goldfajn. But, I insist, Bárcena was not disqualified, who had one of the first approvals from the State Department for her appointment.

Let’s go with the nonsense: Who would have told Yeickol Polenvsky that she could be a presidential candidate for Morena?who came up with it? The former president of the party, current federal deputy, argued that it was presented so that “there would be greater gender representation”but the truth is that if that were the case, no one was thinking about her.

Mario Delgado hit it saying what he had to say: that the invitations from the National Council had a first and last name, were personal and that they will not accept anyone other than the four already known names.

On the sidelines: I still don’t understand the reason and the mechanism to involve in this process Gerardo Fernández Noroña and Manuel Velasco. As Delgado told me, both will be able to participate if they are “officially” candidates of their parties, the PT and the Green respectivelybut as far as I know, neither of the two parties has declared them as such, but even, in the case of the Green, a part of that party publicly supports Claudia and another Marcelo, while it is said that many of its leaders have very good relationship with Adam Augusto.

Manuel, if he ends up being a candidate for the Green, could be a passable option, by himself and by his marriage to the singer Anahí. Manuel and Gerardo undoubtedly benefit from being on that ballot, but I still don’t understand how it benefits Morena that they both participate in the party’s internal process.

The Court Five

Yesterday, President López Obrador tried to exemplify his disagreements with the Supreme Court, saying that when the constitutionality of the incorporation of the National Guard into the Sedena was voted spoke to the five ministers and ministers who were appointed during his administration and complained that only three supported his position. He covered the others (and the rest of the ministers) with insults, crookedness and hypocrites, he did not lower them.

Actually, He speaks highly of the ministers who have transparently told the president that they would not vote as he was demanding. The executive proposes members of the Court and the congress qualifies them, not so that they can do what the president in turn wants, or the one who proposed them, but to carry out their work as an autonomous power of the executive itself, as a power of control. It is the basis of the division of powers: the ministers are not there to please, but to ensure that the law is complied with and the constitution is respected.

It is not even a question of analyzing the way in which the ministers voted, one can disagree or not, what some ministers voted for is just as legitimate as the others, what cannot be put into discussion is the autonomy that the judiciary should have regarding to the executive and the legislature.