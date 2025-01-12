From 0-4 at the Bernabéu, on a night at the end of October, to tonight’s classic in Jeddah, 78 days have passed. Just over two and a half months. It’s not too long. Neither in life, nor in football, but that does not mean that many things can happen. There is the example of this Madrid. That painful and, surely, deceptive defeat put Ancelotti on target. And four days later, the 1-3 against Milan, he looked over the precipice, although now no one recognizes it. A context that has nothing to do with the current one.

There were high-voltage conversations in the locker room, like those the captains had with some heavyweights, like Vini or Mbappédemanding greater defensive sacrifice from them. They spoke directly, putting on the table an alarming lack of attitude that, if it continued like this, was going to cost him his job. Ancelotti. And there the reaction began: «We have improved a lot since then. It is evidence. So we are positive and we think about winning and lifting another title, but in front of us is Barça and the result is unpredictable. Now, in the event that it was another defeat, it would not mean that the team was going to go back.

In these two and a half months, Madrid has not only improved as a team, but has also given it a +11 in the League. The 0-4 left them six points behind Barça and the first round ended with Madrid leading (waiting for what Atlético does today against Osasuna) with a five-point advantage over the Blaugranas. In addition, he has won the Intercontinental Cup, the second of the seven titles he is competing for this campaign, he has channeled his way into the Champions League and has recovered the best version of several of his players, including Bellingham: “He is in a great position.” streak and in this period it has made a difference,” recalls Carletto.

The Englishman has nine goals in the last ten games, but it’s not just that. Ancelotti drove him crazy in the first three months with a series of position changes that underutilized Bellingham’s strengths. In fact, in the classic he played on the right wing, in a 4-4-2and had one of his worst games as a Real Madrid player. There Ancelotti realized that either he was going to return Jude to central positions closer to the area, or he was going to play with 10 all season.









The problems are now in Barcelona. His level of play and, above all, results, have lowered the soufflé of flick. It is true that the Champions League path, at the moment, is being brilliant, but the team has fallen apart in the domestic championship and the locker room is in turmoil. And not only because of the Olmo case. Araujo’s possible departure to Juventus is making too much noise, although hansi throw balls out: «We have taken great care of Araujo and he has returned to play after the injury. He is very professional and that is what I want from him. “I can’t think about anything about his future, the important thing is that now he is ready to play.”

Iñaki Peña is also ready, but we will see if flick He has already forgiven him and returns ownership. The goalkeeper arrived four minutes late for the activation session on Wednesday, the day of the semi-final against Athletic, and that cost him dearly: “In Spain there is a different mentality, but it was the third time that a player arrived late.” Ancelotti, asked by this newspaper about the decision of his professional colleague, was also forceful: «The schedule is important. The players have to be disciplined, because you don’t like the whole group waiting for a delay. If it happens, I want explanations for the delay. Know the reason why you are late. If the reason is acceptable, nothing happens. But if the reason is not acceptable, action is taken.

Measures, very precautionary in this case, that the CSD has taken to return the license to Dani Olmo (and Pau Víctor, although no one seems interested). The Spanish international will be able to play his first game in 2025, but for that Flick would have to seat Gavi. It doesn’t seem like it’s going to be that way. Both Hansi and Ancelotti have in mind repeating the starting teams from the semifinals. This is a classic and, furthermore, a final, and although neither team is going to Cibeles or Canaletas To celebrate a Spanish Super Cup, lifting a trophy and doing so against your biggest enemy is always a plus: «When we win the Super Cup, the season ends up being good, winning the League and the Champions League. It is a title that gives you a lot of dynamics to continue well,” says Carletto. «Winning the Super Cup would be something fantastic. It can give us more confidence and it would be a great victory for the club,” says Flick.