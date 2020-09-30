Gonzalo Gortázar attends to the press during the presentation of CaixaBank results in February 2018. Heino Kalis / Reuters

José Ignacio Goirigolzarri did not hurt clothes in affirming it on Friday. “Gonzalo is the first executive. He is the one who will ensure the line of command and who will direct the executive committee ”. If there were any doubts, despite the executive functions that the current Chairman of Bankia will have, Gonzalo Gortázar (Madrid, 55 years old) will be the one who will lead the new CaixaBank, the head of the entity that will treasure one of every four euros that are in deposits in Spain and, in a similar proportion, the credits granted.

A man from investment banking will thus become the chief executive of the main Spanish retail bank. An abnormality that has been forged in the last 11 years, when Isidre Fainé included him in the constellation of La Caixa offering him responsibility for the management of Criteria CaixaCorp, when the holding company It only controlled part of the financial and industrial portfolio that it currently has in its hands. He came from the London financial capital, where he was one of the directors of Morgan Stanley after having worked 16 years in mergers and acquisitions processes for the world of finance.

That position in the investment arm of La Caixa did not last long, since just two years later he joined the CaixaBank discipline as the Catalan bank’s financial manager. It was a transition to the final leap and the one that has marked its consolidation in the entity, after being appointed CEO in 2014. He replaced Juan María Nin, in a resounding forced exit due to the differences maintained with Fainé, and broke a tradition of Catalan executives at the head of the financial entities of the community. “The character of Gortázar and Nin have nothing to do with it. One is extrovert, more exposed outside, while Gortázar is a man more of numbers and who is committed to discretion. In that sense, he is much more like Fainé ”, sources from the entity explained this Saturday. Although both also have a basic difference: while Fainé has described himself as a “shoe salesman” – in reference to his business profile – Gortázar is a man of balance sheets.

From his position as CEO of the entity, Gortázar has faced two operations: the digestion of the purchase of the Barclays business in Spain and the takeover of the Portuguese bank BPI in 2017, which has led him to study the Portuguese language of the The same way he did with the Catalan when he landed in Barcelona. More difficult was the management of the deposit flight suffered in 2017 after the independence challenge and another problem common to the rest of financial institutions: the last four years of negative interest rates and minimum returns that have culminated in the coronavirus crisis . This is the definitive trigger for the merger with Bankia in a desperate attempt to improve profit and share.

Sources consulted pointed out that, thanks to the accumulated knowledge of Criteria’s investment portfolio and the interns of CaixaBank -in addition to his experience in corporate operations-, Gortázar was one of the people who contributed ideas to Fainé to configure the new era of La Caixa Starting in 2014, when the La Caixa Banking Foundation was created and all business holdings were controlled based on a new Criteria Caixa design. Gortázar has all that structure in mind and has made clear the relevance of social work for the group.

This Madrilenian – and Madrid fan – of Basque origins is already a benchmark of the double reinforced capital that CaixaBank will have after the merger with Bankia. He lives between Barcelona and Madrid, where his family resides (wife and three children). Close collaborators define him as a close person, very capable of creating multidisciplinary teams from whom he asks for an opinion, and attentive in personal relationships. And while he is a methodical and orderly man, he is capable of skipping structures and bridges when looking for specific information. Goirigolzarri also made it clear on Friday: “The command lines have to be absolutely clear.”