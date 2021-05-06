In Cuba, the metalworker Pablo Manso specialized in a very specific niche: Chevrolet of 1955, 1956 and 1957, of which reproduces original body parts on machines that he himself manufactured.

“I am not interested in modern cars,” he says shrugging his shoulders next to the artisan workshop that he set up some 15 years ago under his house in Placetas, a rural city in the center of the island.

The sheet metal maker that reproduces original Chevrolet parts (AFP).

At 53 years old, this self-taught metalworker claims that he worked day and night to learn little by little all the parts of these old American sedans, and then he built a machine to make his parts, adapting other necessary tools.

“I removed, as I say, the hairs on my head,” he laughs, and assures that he had to make “many sacrifices” to achieve it. “I memorized everything.”

His efforts were crowned: now from all over Cuba they request parts that replicate the originals, because he knows how to take care of every last detail despite the rustic character of his workshop.

“From many countries they order pieces from us,” says Pablo proudly, citing United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

AN ISLAND FULL OF CHEVROLET



The island had imported a large number of American cars in the first half of the 20th century, but Washington imposed an economic embargo in 1962 on the government of Fidel Castro, which cut off the entry of those vehicles.

“We need tractors, not Cadillac!” Castro said then.

At present, it is estimated that around 60,000 American cars from the 1940s and 1950s, many of them in very good condition because they are pampered by their owners who use them for their daily life or to walk tourists.

Pedro Manso and his apprentice Lemaydi Madrigal (AFP).

Pablo Manso owns his, A red and white 1955 Chevrolet Bel Air, a true museum piece with a gleaming bodywork and almost all the original parts … except the engine, which is of Toyota.

That is the main part that is changed in Cuba, the old engines from the 1950s no longer hold as much use.

“The three years of Chevrolet: 1955, 1956 and 1957, are the three years that I manufacture, because they were the three years of success” of the brand and more sales in Cuba, because in 1955 it gave “a leap to modernity.”

Count that once received a visit from the Chevrolet workshop manager in Miami, accompanied by the manager of a large auto parts factory in Taiwan, who “got goose bumps, couldn’t believe that quality parts could be achieved with these rustic machines.”

At his side now works an apprentice, Lemaydi Madrigal, 32, who carries the large sheets of sheet metal from one machine to another to give them the desired shape. “I knew next to nothing about cars” at first, he recalls.

But now, “what I like to make the most is the boot floors: they are big, they are complicated but I like them, I see them beautiful”.

AFP Agency.

