Las Vegas is known as the city of sin, full of fun mainly for adults, which never ceases to surprise locals and strangers not only because of the stories that are lived every day, but because now A strange metallic object was discovered that, until now, has no explanation.

According to the criteria of

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, Nevada, (LVMPD, for its acronym in English), announced through its social networks the appearance of an object, similar to a monolith on a route in the desert area, to the north of the city.

According to authorities, The mysterious object was located on a famous hiking trail near the area known as Gass Peak, which is part of the National Desert Wildlife Refuge and is located more than 2,114 meters above sea level.

The discovery was made by the volunteer group Las Vegas Search and Rescue who notified the authorities.

In a fun post on his official X account, Officers said they are used to seeing a lot of strange situations on hiking trails, but this one completely surprised them. “We see a lot of strange things when people go hiking, like not being prepared for the weather, not carrying enough water. But look at this,” they shared next to the image with the monolith.

MYSTERIOUS MONOLITH! We see a lot of weird things when people go hiking like not being prepared for the weather, not bringing enough water… but check this out!

Over the weekend, @LVMPDSAR spotted this mysterious monolith near Gass Peak north of the valley. pic.twitter.com/YRsvhJIU5M — LVMPD (@LVMPD) June 17, 2024

Mysterious monoliths in other parts of the world

Nevada authorities are asking internet users to give their theories regarding who may have placed the strange object in the area that is located about an hour north of Las Vegas and is not easily accessible. A situation that also reminded us of other monoliths that appeared in various parts of the world in 2020.

about four years ago These types of structures appeared in places like the Utah desert where a helicopter pilot flying through the area noticed the object in November 2020.

But it was not the only one, in that same period another was found in Romania, one more in California and another on the Isle of Wight in the English Channel.

Although there have been various speculations regarding these structures, many of which claim that they are simply an art installation, the reality is that Until now no one has claimed its creation.