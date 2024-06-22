The trailer for Metal Gear Solid Delta: Snake Eater has been compared to the original by Digital Foundry, which took advantage of the new materials to carry out a preliminary technical analysis of the long-awaited remake produced by Konami, which undoubtedly stands as one of the most interesting projects of the Japanese company.

Let’s start with the resolution, which in all the sequences of the trailer appears to be a Native 4K with only rare episodes of dynamic scaling, although the frame rate shown for the moment is only 30 fps – the hope is that the game will include a 60 frames per second option, of course.

You can see a perfect synchronization with Hideo Kojima’s shots and direction, although in the remake the view was slightly changed. The use ofUnreal Engine 5 it manifests itself in the quality of all the materials present in the game, as well as the visual effects.