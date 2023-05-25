Yesterday the fans of Metal Gear Solid They had a joy like in a few years, since the return of the franchise was confirmed after years, this through the remake of Snake Eater and the HD collection for today’s consoles. In the latter, three video games have been included, but it seems that there is something else in this compilation.

in the digital store PlayStation you can see there are two more games that weren’t mentioned in the announcement, and these are the two source titles that came exclusively to MSX at the time. We refer to Metal Gear and Metal Gear 2: Solid Snake. Which complement the story that is addressed in the saga of Solid.

It has not been mentioned if there will be special treatment for these games in terms of scaling and more issues, since the company that will make these ports has not yet been confirmed, and Digital Eclipse could be the one, since they worked with TMNT last year. On the other hand, the images of MGS they seem to respect the original resolution, so maybe not much change.

It is worth mentioning that this collection is only part one of two, so it is possible that the second includes the titles of PSPthe fourth part that never left Playstation 3 and The Phantom Pain with all the DLC content and the prequel released as a demo. For now it is only confirmed for PS5but could reach pc and consoles Xbox.

Via: PS Store

Editor’s note: The truth is that this collection excites me a lot, since I was about to buy the one for PS3, but now I’m waiting to buy it on PS5. I hope with all my heart that it arrives in physical format.