The demand for products has collapsed

Just as the economy picked up a little at the beginning of 2020, the corona pandemic stopped any revival in the economy. Worldwide, demand collapsed in almost all exporting countries during the lockdown, and supply chains were permanently disrupted. Even if the markets calmed down somewhat in the second half of the year, the export figures for January to November are well below the previous year’s figures.

Bavarian M + E companies exported 24.5 percent less to the USA and 24 percent to Great Britain. Exports to France and Italy fell by around 19 percent each, and to Austria by almost 13 percent. In view of this persistently low demand worldwide, many M + E companies are having to cut staff – which was already underutilized before the crisis. Around 3,000 jobs are currently being lost every month.

As of today, it is not foreseeable whether the trend will intensify if the buying mood drops significantly again due to tough lockdown measures around the world. However: The fact that no more jobs had to be cut is due to the massive expansion of short-time working, the suspension of the obligation to insolvency in the past year and other measures in the companies to keep employees despite the critical situation.

More than half of the Bavarian M + E companies do not expect to have reached the pre-crisis level again by the end of the year. The vaccine certainly gives hope for a normalization of economic, social and private life. The more people worldwide are protected from infection by vaccination, the greater the chance that economic life will level off again – and the demand for Bavarian products will rise again.

It is important that Bavarian companies can manufacture their products competitively. That is a challenge. Among other things, because labor costs are currently 75 percent above the average of the main global competitors. Tariff wages have risen by 30 percent since 2010 – productivity in the M + E industry has only increased by 3 percent! For collective bargaining this means: The wage development of the past few years must be stopped. In any case, there is no scope for increases in 2021.

Digitization in industry has to go even faster

The numerous global trade barriers are further challenges for the export-oriented industry. Although the EU and Great Britain agreed on rules for Brexit at the last minute, many detailed questions are still open. Customs controls are already delaying the movement of goods to and from Great Britain. With the trading partners USA and China, the companies also have to cope with protectionist policies.

Corona brought a huge push for companies in a mammoth project: the profound structural change. More digitization, Industry 4.0, decarbonization and climate neutrality were already on the agenda before. But the effects of the pandemic have once again made it clear how important digital business models are.

Because those who had already dealt with it, had it easier in the crisis to keep in touch with customers and offer services. In order to expand this even more specifically, the companies need the corresponding capital – which is currently scarce due to the loss of income.

The technological change in the automotive industry is also taking place faster than before Corona. Massive investments in new solutions for alternative drive trains are necessary here on the part of suppliers and manufacturers. However, this industry has been hit even harder by Corona than others. In order not to further burden the companies in the collective bargaining round, the bargaining parties need one thing above all: Realism!