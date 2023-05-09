Spain is not going through its best moment in terms of water resources. The reserves of the swamps are at a minimum. The threat of drought hangs over many provinces and has become a reality in others. In this context, the Junta de Castilla-La Mancha has given the green light to the development of a large data center in Talavera de la Reina, Toledo. It will be the fourth of this type that the technological giant Meta opens in Europe and among its objectives will be to support the metaverse. The complex, which will cover 180 hectares and will have a planned installed electrical power of 248MW, will consume some 200 million liters of drinking water per year, according to data extracted from the project’s technical report. The amount amounts to 665 million liters of clean water per year if we also take into account the amount that will be dedicated to the rest of the associated facilities (offices, services, irrigation, electric station, etc.).

This is a large figure in an area, the Tagus basin, subject to water stress. “The Alberche river, which supplies the area, is part of a water deficit system that is already highly stressed. Incorporating new consumptions raises doubts about the real capacity to sustain them ”, they value from Ecologistas en Acción. The Tagus Hydrographic Confederation is in a pre-alert situation on the map of Monitoring of Scarcity Indicators prepared by the Ministry for Ecological Transition and the Demographic Challenge. The Junta de Castilla-La Mancha itself activated aid worth 50 million euros two weeks ago for farmers affected by the drought. The Minister of Agriculture, Francisco Martínez Arroyo, ruled out that there are “generalized restrictions” on water consumption, although he did not close the door on specific actions where necessary.

Data centers are a key piece for large technology companies. The advance of digitization and the rise of artificial intelligence are triggering the demand for this type of infrastructure. These are large warehouses full of computers running day and night that store data and perform calculations remotely so that the online applications of mobile or fixed devices can work. The activity of this kind of computer farm generates so much heat that they need cooling systems.

That’s where the water comes in. The data centers of the bigtech have an average consumption of about 25 million liters per year, according to data from the specialized consultancy Dgtl Infra. The largest, called hypercenters of data, reach 600 million. The Talavera complex exceeds this last figure only by counting drinking water. The consumption of wastewater (those that are not treated) could reach, according to the documents sent to the Board, a peak flow of 120 liters per second in the data center and 33 liters per second in the rest of the complex. If this rate were maintained throughout the year, we would be talking about 4,800 million liters. The company has preferred not to confirm to this newspaper the levels of consumption that the plant will have and that appear in the official documentation of the project.

The land on which the Meta de Talavera data center will be located includes part of the Zarzaleja stream. In the image, recreation of one of the paths that will run through the green areas included in the project.

The Meta Data Center Campus plan was presented in March with enthusiasm by the president of the Board, Emiliano García-Page. “Today is a D-day for Talavera. This initiative will mean a before and after for the city, and that is just beginning. It is going to change the social and economic metabolism of the autonomous community ”, he highlighted on March 21. The infrastructure will mean an injection of about 1,000 million euros to the region, as he announced, and will employ 250 highly-qualified workers. “While no investment decision will be made until all permitting and planning processes are complete, we are delighted to receive such great support and reception,” says a Meta spokesperson. The one from Talavera will join to the data centers that the company has in Luleå (Sweden), Clonee (Ireland) and Odense (Denmark).

The Board has done everything possible to expedite the procedures associated with a project of this magnitude. In March, it was granted the status of Project of Singular Interest (PSI), which shortens the time frame and allows public land to be dedicated to private activities. The plan is currently being subjected to the environmental impact analysis processes established by the Junta’s regulations, as confirmed by Toledo. “It will be during these evaluation procedures when the competent bodies inform and evaluate the feasibility of the project in terms of its water needs and the availability of the resource. The Tagus Hydrographic Confederation is the body that must report on the sufficiency of the resource”, they clarify from the Board.

The Confederation, on the other hand, points out that “the Talavera City Council, which has had a water concession since 1941, is responsible for supplying the municipality.” The body that oversees the Tagus water reserves has already prepared two reports on the project: in 2019 and in 2022, when the development was presented and when it was elevated to the category of Singular Interest Plan, respectively. He is currently working on a third report “relating to the possible environmental impact” of the complex.

speed up the project

“Let no one have any doubt that the reports will be favourable. The PSI are launched to speed up projects that already have a favorable political decision”, asserted a spokesperson for Ecologistas en Acción. It will be the Tagus Hydrological Confederation, dependent on the Government of Spain, who will ultimately confirm or not the availability of the resources requested for the data center.

Regarding the forecast energy consumption (248MW per year), if the development aspires to be self-sustainable, as the documentation suggests, 400 hectares of solar panels would be needed, according to calculations by the NGO in defense of the environment. . The project covers 180 hectares. The population in Talavera de la Reina is 83,009 inhabitants, according to the INE (2018), and its daily consumption per person is 131 liters. The data center would spend the same as 4,181 people each day.

Located next to the Torrehierro industrial estate, the complex will have 49 hectares of green areas (almost half of the reserved area), which includes the course of the Zarzaleja stream that runs through the land. Some associations have warned that the project may affect endangered species that inhabit the area, such as the imperial eagle or the griffon vulture. The polygon where the facilities will be located is also just one kilometer from the Sierra de San Vicente and Valles del Tiétar and Alberche Special Conservation Area and the Valle del Tiétar Special Protection Area for Birds. The works are expected to begin at the end of 2023 and will last between six and seven years. The center should be operational in 2030.

“In the Netherlands, a national scandal broke out over a Microsoft complex that claimed to consume 20 million liters per year and which was later discovered to actually spend 80 million. The consumption of the Meta data center will be much higher than that,” says Ana Valdivia, a professor at the Oxford Internet Institute. The case you are referring to it was uncovered in 2021, with the country in a state of drought. The Dutch authorities established a nine-month moratorium on the development of “hypercenters data” until more detailed environmental feasibility studies are completed.

As this researcher has been able to verify, there is almost total opacity regarding the consumption of resources in data centers. “There is very little information available about it,” she corroborates. Both the EU and the US are working on regulations that require the publication of this data, as well as on tightening the sustainability requirements that must be met.

Plan of the data center that Meta will build in Talavera de la Reina.

Natural resources in exchange for digitization

Not all data centers are the same. The industry is struggling to find ways to minimize its environmental impact. “The infrastructures that operate in our country are more efficient and sustainable than in northern Europe or the US. The vast majority of data centers in Spain do not have water consumption: almost all of them use an air cooling system,” says Manuel. Giménez, executive director of Spain DC, the employer of the employment data centers (those that house and process third-party information). Betting is being made on the use of closed water circuits, which cool the systems and recover the evaporated liquid by condensation to use it again.

This is confirmed by those responsible for cutting-edge facilities located in the country, who add that the water used is groundwater, not drinkable, and that it is treated in an osmosis plant to increase its useful life. They only have to replace small amounts of evaporated liquid. An average data center of 10MW of power, 24 times smaller than the one projected by Meta in Talavera, may need some 2.2 million liters of water in its entire useful life, says Giménez: those used to fill the tank. These levels of consumption contrast strikingly with those that appear in the technical documentation of the plant that the company directed by Mark Zuckerberg plans to develop.

Aurora Gómez is clear about why the future Meta data center was chosen to be located in Talavera de la Reina. “They have gone to look for an unpopulated area with a high unemployment rate.” The promise of jobs and investment in these types of regions, she says, reduces the usual resistance to projects with high environmental costs. As for the associated jobs, the highest quality ones require such a high qualification that they can hardly be covered with national labor. An expert psychologist in digital behaviors and digital rights activist, Gómez is one of the promoters of Your cloud dries up my riveran initiative that aims to raise awareness about the environmental and social impact of data centers.

This same procedure has been seen in other regions of the world. In the US, data centers have exacerbated drought problems in Utah, Arizona or Oregon. “There are three states located in desert and sparsely populated areas,” says Gómez. One of the largest known does not belong to a technological multinational, but to the NSA. Located in Camp Williams, Utah, very close to the Great Salt Lake of Utah, it has an estimated consumption of 64 million liters per day. Since 2014, Washington has not revealed whether or not this figure is true, citing national security reasons.

In other countries, such as Ireland or Singapore, moratoriums similar to the one in the Netherlands have been signed to reflect on what type of data centers they want to develop, what characteristics they should have and what is their best location. Some experts suggest that if these types of facilities are critical infrastructure, like power plants or water treatment plants, they should be public or semi-public.

