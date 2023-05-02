Unlike previous calls, the claim of the 2023 Met Gala has not been a brand, a time or a concept, but a person: Karl Lagerfeld. The designer, who died in 2019 at the age of 85, was known as much for his sketches for Chanel, Fendi, Chloé and his own brand as for his character: skinny pants with frock coats, black glasses, embroidered mittens, ponytail and his inseparable Choupette, “the Garbo of cats” in her words, the kitten to whom she bequeathed part of her fortune. The man who “in the world of the ephemeral was someone permanent”, as the ex-model Carla Bruni defined him this Monday, May 1 in New York; the “interested in everything except mediocrity” achieves the halo of immortal in an exhibition that brings together almost 200 pieces, selected from more than 10,000: the production of a career that spanned six decades. The gala, with its galactic catwalk of celebrities with Penélope Cruz acting as one of the hostesses, was as usual a display of fireworks —in addition to a fundraising event, its main objective—, while the exhibition of the Metropolitan Museum , which will be open to the public on Friday until July 16, encourages a silent encounter with the essence of genius.

The exhibition, which was presented this Monday in Manhattan hours before the gala, is entitled Karl Lagerfeld: a beauty line, alluding to the serpentine line, or line of beauty, theorized in the 18th century by the British artist William Hogarth: a curved line in the shape of an S that appears within an object or as its boundary line, and which represents the vivacity and movement. The rooms that house, thematically, the production of the so-called kaiser of fashion meander like gigantic capital S’s through a sinuous structure designed by the architect Tadao Ando. The pieces on display range from his beginnings as a design assistant at the Balmain firm and artistic director of Patou to the suits that shaped his latest collection, in 2019. Curated by Andrew Bolton, the world’s most influential fashion curator, the show is a thematic and conceptual essay at the same time, with multiple approaches paired in contrasts: the masculine and the feminine, the romantic and the military, the historical and the futuristic…

More information

Karl Lagerfeld suits at the exhibition dedicated to the German designer at the Metropolitan, this Monday in New York. SHANNON STAPLETON (Reuters)

Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue, hostess and organizer of the gala and the exhibition for two decades, was a close friend of the German and usually remembers that all the important moments of her life were dressed in one of her designs. This friendly relationship, the proximity of the artist to the Monegasque royal family or the circle of top models that always surrounded him protected him from the controversy, embodied in racist, xenophobic, homophobic comments, against fat women or gay marriage. Lagerfeld publicly criticized the MeToo, the opening of Germany to refugees by then-chancellor Angela Merkel -including an unfortunate reference to the Holocaust-, the singer Adele for her measures, and those who denounced, not without reason, the sick image of many models at the limit of their weight. “Nobody wants to see” plus-size models; fat moms with their bags of chips sitting in front of the tv [son las que] they say that thin models are ugly”, he joked in 2009 in an interview with a German magazine.

Sewing wizard, but also cruel and cutting, someone who “offended people left and right” during his lifetime, as Vanessa Friedman, fashion editor for The New York Times, the German emerges immaculate in the Met show, without any reference to his mistakes, not far from those that cost designer John Galliano his career. In the exhibition there is no room for criticism, only for praise. “Karl Lagerfeld was one of the most captivating, prolific and recognizable forces in fashion and culture, known as much for his extraordinary designs and tireless creative output as he is for his legendary personality,” says Max Hollein, director of the museum. Hollein admits, however, his provocative nature. “It was certainly provoked by his statements, but I think it’s important to see the exhibition as a celebration of his art, of his creative expression, and also as an analysis of his public persona. On the one hand, there is a separation between artistic production and what one does personally. But, on the other hand, we also reflect on his personality, ”he said this Monday.

From left to right, Anna Wintour, Roger Federer and Carla Bruni, this Monday during the presentation of the sample at the Metropolitan in New York. TIMOTHY A. CLARY (AFP)

Multifaceted (he was also a photographer, writer, editor and interior designer), Lagerfeld was in his own way a precursor of young talents who revolutionized the essence of fashion, such as the ill-fated Virgil Abloh. The temporal dimension of the phenomenon, far from underlining its ephemeral nature, is rooted in the obligatory setting of a museum. There are no contradictions, Hollein maintains; the changeable and inconstant expression of fashion fits in a museum, and vice versa. “Don’t forget that the Met was founded over 150 years ago, basically to educate New York artisans on how to make better art, better fabrics, better costumes, and so on. So it’s very in tune with his identity.” Dedicating a part of the museum to fashion every year is, in his opinion, “a manifestation of creativity, of artistic excellence, of contemporaneity, of the ability to capture the contemporary spirit and give it a fantastic three-dimensional shape. Actually, fashion is an art that has existed for many centuries.”

The Super Bowl of global fashion

The exhibition attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year; the one from 2018, for example, devoted to the influence of Catholic imagery on design, was the most viewed at the Met that year. The gala has a planetary, almost galactic audience. But Hollein is not afraid of the shadow cast on the museum by this global catwalk, often called the Super Bowl of fashion, and which rivals the Oscars in audiovisual scope. “The gala is a very popular event. It certainly contributes to the Met’s profile, prominence, and understanding. When I was appointed director of the museum, five years ago, what excited not only my children, but all their friends, was that I attended the gala ”, he confesses.

But in addition to a global carpet, not always red, the gala is a gigantic cash register that serves to finance the activities of the institution’s Costume Institute. Last year it raised $17.4 million (the museum’s spring gala only achieved 2.6 million). Individual entry is listed at $50,000; the complete table for dinner, which companies usually reserve, starting at 300,000. But it is not only necessary to be rich to access the holy sanctorum of glamour, through the steps of the Fifth Avenue of the centenary building: you have to be famous, relevant or influencers. And, besides, you have to be summoned, it’s not worth inviting checkbook in hand.

Penélope Cruz upon arrival at the Met Gala, this Monday in New York. Evan Agostini (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Along with Wintour, four co-hosts chaired the event. In addition to tennis player Roger Federer, a friend of the editor of Voguethe flashes exhausted all their light load with Penelope Cruz, ambassador for Chanel for years, and the singer Dua Lipa, who wore a wedding dress from Lagerfeld’s 1992 collection for the house, worn in its day by Claudia Schiffer. Cruz shone in an equally white and bridal dress, embroidered in silver and with a capeline. As co-hosts, the actress and singer were the first to arrive, together, along with Wintour, wearing a Chanel from the latest collection and next to the ever-stylish British actor Bill Nighy. The gala was also co-chaired by the screenwriter, actress and producer Michaela Coel, who was on the cover of Vogue last year, in a loop of media representation that is constantly fed back. In the clothing of the almost 400 guests, virginal white and pure black abounded, in the essential monochromatic line of the Kaiser, with few touches of color, such as the blood red dress of the actress Salma Hayek or the occasional daring yellow.

Singer Dua Lipa, co-host of the Met Gala, chose a vintage Chanel wedding dress for the occasion. ANGELA WEISS (AFP)

Last year 275,000 pink roses adorned the lobby of the museum, which a gigantic tent hid from the eyes of the curious on Monday. A single detail of excess that underlines the renewed commitment to equalize even more than the previous one, in decoration, in power of convocation, in clothing. As if the motto of the circus, the most difficult yet, was transformed into the gala in the most glamourous way possible, to feed and renew a show that swallows itself. That is why the Met Gala, whose origins date back to 1948 as a New York high society dinner, has metamorphosed over time into an exhibition platform for influencerscolorful celebrities, celebrities and some other royal. The arrival of the guests was broadcast on streaming through various social media accounts. And the list of the lucky diners, revealed after an almost summary secrecy until the last second to increase interest, showed that the succession of epiphanies lasted much less than the expectation aroused.