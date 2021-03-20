The National Center of Meteorology announced that the country is witnessing the beginning of the transitional period, which is called the “spring equinox”, which is the transitional period between the winter and summer seasons, pointing out that it is characterized by the different and rapid change of pressure systems in the atmosphere, which leads to rapid changes in the elements of weather and weather conditions. .

The center stated that tomorrow witnesses an equilibrium between the length of the day and the length of the night, which is the beginning of the transitional period (the spring equinox), in which the sun is perpendicular to the equator, then the sun begins its apparent movement towards the north as a result of the rotation of the earth around the sun, and with it the period of day lengthens gradually, and the degrees rise The temperature, especially during the day, and the average maximum temperature ranges between 35 and 38 degrees Celsius.

The center stated that the average minimum temperatures, during this period, ranged between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius, while opportunities for the formation of fog and light fog remain ripe for the country during this season, indicating that the rates of maximum relative humidity ranged between 62 and 82%, while the average humidity ranges. Between 36 and 47%.

The center noted that the winds, during this season, are generally moderate in speed, as the country is affected by the cycle of the land and sea breeze during most of the season, and the winds are active sometimes, and they are dusty, and the average maximum speed ranges between 27 and 30 km / hour.

He said, “During this season, depressions are likely to pass over the country, with clouds increasing with the chance of rain. The average rainfall for April on the country is 7.53 mm, and the average for May is 2.28 mm.”





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

