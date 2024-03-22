the messiah, the Los Javis series for Movistar Plus+, has added two more awards this Friday to the long history of awards it has won throughout the season. It happened at the Series Mania festival, which is held in Lille (France) and is one of the most relevant in the sector worldwide. Fiction has triumphed in the best direction category in the International Panorama section and has won the prize from the competition's student jury.

“A director's job is to make everyone shine. “For that you need freedom, love and respect,” Calvo defended this Friday in the French city, upon receiving the award for best direction, and then recovered some words from Federico García Lorca with which he defended that “the viewer looks for stories that make them learn.”

The Panorama International jury that has chosen the Javis as best directors has been chaired in this edition by the American writer Douglas Kennedy, along with the French actress Suzy Bemba (one of the protagonists of the prestigious French series L'Opéra of Disney+), South Korean producer Hojin Kwon, French screenwriter Clémence Madeleine-Perdrillat and Israeli producer Danna Stern. In this section they competed with 11 other titles from around the world, including the Spanish one as well. let yourself be seenthe AtresPlayer series created by Álvaro Carmona.

With regard for the student jury awardAmbrossi celebrated on the French stage “receiving an award from the most intelligent audience in the world: young people. [Es una generación] who has grown up watching content and knows everything: music, editing, acting… They know when we try to trick them. We have to protect the young audience from the algorithm,” he commented this Friday with his second statuette in hand.

The Javis (Javier Ambrossi, 39 years old, and Javier Calvo, 32 years old) took another step towards creative maturity after a successful career – from The call in theater Paquita Salas and Poison on television—with this baroque drama about the traumas caused by family and the Catholic faith, with plots that combine the prosaic with the divine and the paranormal.

During filming, in the fall of 2022, the duo of creators already told this newspaper that the series would offer something that none of the viewers would expect from them. It is a very ambitious proposal in terms of characters, plots, themes, timelines, narrative leaps, genres and tonalities that was recorded in Catalonia over 22 weeks.

In addition to its complex plot, the seven-chapter fiction stands out for the care that its creators have put into the technical section, with a scene created with artificial intelligence, special attention to the songs that make up its soundtrack, elaborate editing and art direction. One of its most striking scenes was recorded on a set capable of rotating 360 degrees.

Since its premiere in October 2023, the series starring Carmen Machi, Lola Dueñas, Albert Pla and Roger Casamajor, among others, has stood out at almost all of the season's awards ceremonies in Spain and among almost all guilds. He did it in the Forqué, granted by the Entity for the Management of Rights of Audiovisual Producers (Egeda); in the Silver Photograms, chosen by the public; and, just a few days ago, at the Alma awards given by the Spanish screenwriters' union.

At the international level, in addition to his victory in the French Series Mania competition, the messiah At the beginning of the year, it became the first Spanish series selected to be part of the Sundance festival program. Its world premiere took place this fall at the San Sebastián film festival.

Los Javis' next projects will be as producers. On Netflix they are already preparing Superstar, the series dedicated to the singer Yurena created by Nacho Vigalondo and directed by himself together with Claudia Costafreda. Shortly before presenting the 2024 Goya Awards with Ana Belén, they confirmed that they will also be the producers of a new version of the film My dear lady, which Jaime de Armiñán directed in 1972, signing the script with José Luis Borau. The film, which starred José Luis López Vázquez, was nominated for the Oscar for best foreign film in 1973. The Javis assured in early February that it will be an update of this pioneering comedy-drama about the trans community. “Times have changed and we believe it is a good time to revisit this wonderful and wonderful story of gender identity and love.” mainstream. The creative challenge is how far it can be updated without losing the essence,” they said then.

