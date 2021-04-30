The investments of the greats of soccer always go beyond what the mind can imagine. Magnificent yachts, full-throttle cars or majestic houses decorate their purses. Now, Lionel Messi has once again confirmed that dream life of the richest by taking over a luxurious apartment on the beachfront in the city of Miami. In fact, with an entire floor of a building. For this reason, his family environment has paid out more than six million euros.

The real estate transaction has been confirmed by the two agents involved in the sale and responsible for some of the apartments in the building, the owners of the agency Pordes Residential, to the page The Real Deal, specialized in the real estate market in South Florida. In a previous issue of this article, the purchase was attributed directly to the player. However, Messi’s environment has clarified to EL PAÍS that it was not the footballer himself who has taken over the property, but that it is “an investment linked to the family group.” This would be the second known purchase of the Messi in Miami, after they made another apartment about 10 blocks further south than this one at the end of 2018, for which they would then have paid five million dollars, slightly more than 4.1 millions of euros.

The starting price of the apartment on the ninth floor, which occupies the entire ninth floor of a building located on Collins Avenue in the city and called Regalia – awarded by various architectural associations for its design – was 7.95 million dollars, but after the negotiations it has remained at 7.3 (six million euros). It is not by far the most expensive of those that have gone on sale; Some are around 10 million dollars and the penthouse – with three floors, a swimming pool on the top floor, a sauna, an internal glass elevator and a built-in movie theater – is close to 30 (24.7 million euros).

This ninth floor apartment It has a total area of ​​985 square meters, of which 511 meters are intended for housing and the other 474 to a terrace that is distributed around the entire apartment and that therefore gives rise to 360º views over all of Miami, and for course to the sea. The apartment is fully glazed, from floor to ceiling, allowing plenty of light to pass through and allowing you to see everything around you. The complex has luxurious common areas and several swimming pools.

In addition to having four bedrooms, five full bathrooms and a toilet, the house has a huge living room with a dining area for 10 people that overlooks the ocean, as well as a games room and a large red lacquered kitchen, with a blank island and a separate room with a high table and stools called the “breakfast room”. Next to it there is a cellar that can hold more than 1,000 bottles of wine. It is sold fully furnished.

Messi already expressed his wishes to play in the US a few months ago, in a interview with Jordi Évole at the end of 2020. “I always had the illusion of being able to enjoy and have the experience of living in the United States, living what the League is, living life there I would like,” he confessed. Miami has become an important city for professional soccer in the US, as it is where David Beckham has set up Inter, his new club. But as explained Messi’s environment to the Argentine newspaper Clarion, this investment “has nothing to do with Leo or his future.”

This is the last of Messi’s family and business environment investments, which according to Forbes In 2020 he occupied the number five position of the celebrities with the highest turnover and is considered by the magazine the highest paid footballer in the world, with 126 million dollars of income (104 million euros). The Argentine and his family have opted for hotel businesses through different companies and also own several properties in their native Rosario, in Argentina. The athlete also has restaurants and in 2019 he acquired a third hotel in Mallorca, after having had some success with those he already owns in the Catalan Sitges and on the island of Ibiza. In addition, he is proud of his collaboration with the Sant Joan de Déu hospital, with which he opened the SJD Pediatric Center in Barcelona, ​​the largest cancer center in Europe with a capacity for 400 children. He has invested three million euros in it.

Although not everything has always turned out well. Last June Rodrigo Messi, brother of the Argentine star, closed his Barcelona real estate, El Rincón de Rosario, after negative accounts of more than 300,000 euros in his last financial year. Also Antonella Rocuzzo, the footballer’s wife, in March 2019 lowered the blind of the shoe store that she had opened with Sofía Balbi, Luis Suárez’s wife, just two years before.