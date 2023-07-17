In the midst of the excitement that flooded Miami due to the arrival of Lionel Messi to be part of Inter in that city, the Argentine player appeared before thousands of people who came to celebrate the new contract.



The Argentine star set foot on the field around 8:10 at night and the support of the fans dazzled the attendees of the DRV PNK stadium located in Fort Lauderdale, about 50 km north of Miami.

The 36-year-old appeared in a white jersey and although his speech was shortmanaged to fill the attendees of such an important event for South Florida with emotion.

“First of all I want to thank all the people of Miami for this welcome and love since I arrived here in the city, I am really excited and happy to be here with you”, pointed out the soccer player, who had already shared a few words with the fans in the streets of Miami.

“I really want to train, compete, I come with the desire to compete, win and help the club continue to grow. Accompanying us as they have been accompanying us since the season began, personally I have no doubt that with my teammates we are going to do our best to try to achieve all the objectives, I thank the colleagues here for the love and welcome from day one too”, commented the Argentine striker.

Likewise, he thanked “Jorge, José and David” for their hospitality during the soccer player’s first weeks in Miami and pointed out that “everything was spectacular since they arrived.”



“I am very happy to have chosen to come to this city with my family and to have chosen this project. I have no doubt that we are going to enjoy a lot, we are going to have a good time and very nice things are going to happen. Thank you all very much for this day”, concluded the new hope for Inter Miami.

