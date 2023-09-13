The president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, sent a hopeful message to Russians on Tuesday with a “self-sufficient future,” despite the fact that the Ukrainian counteroffensive is consolidating and gaining positions in the south and east of the country.

“Our future depends on us,” he said. the president during his speech at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, in which he insisted on painting a victorious image of the situation on the front, where – according to him – Ukraine suffers serious losses.

Putin stressed that all Russians, from scientists, businessmen, farmers to artists, do their part to “make our country self-sufficient, including in the spheres of security and defense.”

This, he added, “does not mean isolation, but in cooperation with our partners and friends we will develop the country and make it stronger” in order to “preserve the soul of Russia.”

While, He contrasted these aspirations with the situation on the Ukrainian front, where the counteroffensive launched three months ago by kyiv “has no results.” “They have losses and many,” he stressed, although he avoided describing the counteroffensive as a “failure,” as on other occasions.

(Also read: The United States reacts to the increase in crops and Petro’s drug plan)

Vladimir Putin attends a meeting during the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok.

According to Putin, since the start of the counteroffensive, kyiv has lost 71,500 men in combat. “Sometimes it seems that they do not consider them as their own, those they launch into the counteroffensive. As if they were not their people,” he said.

Regarding war equipment, he stated that Ukraine has lost 543 tanks and nearly 18,000 armored vehicles of all types in the last three months, without ever referring to Russian casualties.

Commenting on kyiv’s allies’ plans to supply F-16 fighters, Putin assured that these deliveries will not change anything. “They will simply prolong the conflict,” he asserted, noting that the arrival of cluster munitions to Ukraine did not change the situation on the front.

(You can read: In photos: the catastrophe that Libya is experiencing due to the floods that have devastated cities)

However, he ruled out the possibility of negotiating with kyiv while the counteroffensive lasts. “They are going to fight back, and we say we stop?” he questioned.

According to Putin, for the war actions to cease and the parties to sit at the negotiating table, kyiv has to repeal the decree of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, which prohibits negotiations with Russia.

To confirm the Russian decision to take this war to the end, he stated that in the last 6 or 7 months a total of 270,000 Russians have enlisted in the Armed Forces by signing professional contracts.

(Continue reading: United States: House leader supports trial investigation against Joe Biden)

“We have carried out a partial mobilization. We called up 300,000 people. Now, in the last 6 or 7 months, 270,000 people have freely signed contracts to serve in the armed forces and volunteer units,” he said.

“This process continues. Every day 1,000-1,500 people come to sign contracts,” he said, but he avoided saying whether Russia proposes a new wave of mobilization, a measure that would be rejected by Russian society.

EFE