The island of temptations He ended a few weeks ago with the reunion between Montoya and Anita. After facing many things and seeing the pertinent images, Sandra Barneda was forced to cut the bonfire: “You are not going to reach any understanding.”

The couple cried, but also released a clear conclusion: they should not continue the relationship. “I have found love in myselfso I’m leaving alone, “Montoya announced. For his part, Anita wanted to leave with Manuel, the tempting with whom he had been unfaithful.

“I’m going to leave Solo, Sandra, but I want to tell her that I am going to try here. I think you have to heal many things and I also have to clarify my head,” Manuel replied, kicking the young woman. “How fast,” she was surprised.

However, now, weeks after this verdict was broadcast, and the three converted into protagonists of another reality, Survivors, Information could give an unexpected turn to lived history Between Anita and Manuel.

As has uncovered this Sunday PartyAnita’s closest environment has brought to light a series of conversations, through WhatsApp messages and voice notesin which it would be shown that the Andalusian wanted to return with her.

According to a program’s editor, Anita would have left all this very well tied before leaving Survivors because I was not willing to continue staying as “the bad of the movie”: “He wants”demonstrate that she tells the truth and that it is the others who lie. “





“One of the messages that have impressed me most are messages where Manuel tells Anita please forgive him for what happened in the final of The island of temptationsthat everything he felt within the program was real. He tells him That, please, come back with him Because he can’t be with another girl who is not anita … “, said Laura Castro, who says an Anita friend has taught her these messages that can come to light soon.

“What I tell people is to prepare, that this story can take a turn of one hundred and eighty degrees and that neither the good ones are so good nor the bad are so bad,” the editor has finished.