In a message sent by Nicola Turetta to Gino Cecchettin Filippo’s father, who allegedly took the life of Giulia, his ex-girlfriend, asks for forgiveness for what his son did. The man was at the torchlight vigil for the young 22-year-old found lifeless a few days after the disappearance of the two young people. His wife was also with him. Giulia’s father has always had a thought for Filippo’s family too.

Gino Checchettin and Nicola Turetta wrote messages to each other on Whatsapp. Emanuele Compagnodefender of Filippo Turetta, accused of the murder of Giulia Cecchettin and currently under arrest in Germany, told of this exchange of messages between the two parents.

The lawyer of Giulia’s family and maternal uncle, Andrea Camerotto, however, would not be aware of these messages. In fact, it does not appear to them that the two have spoken by telephone in recent days. Even though Filippo’s father and his wife took part in the torchlight procession for Giulia.

According to what was reported, in these messages Filippo Turetta’s father expressed to Giulia Cecchettin’s father his utmost participation in the pain of the 22-year-old’s family and a strong closeness in this moment of grave mourning for everyone.

Furthermore, the man would have asked for forgiveness for what his son did to his ex-girlfriend. Then adding that his son “Filippo will have to pay for what he did”. Giulia’s boyfriend is in prison in Germany after German agents spotted his car on the highway.

Live on Pomeriggio Cinque, meanwhile, Giulia’s father asked us to respect his family’s will to remain silent for a while.