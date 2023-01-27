Days before his wedding, ‘Chorri’ Palacios was caught unfaithful to his wife with a mysterious woman.

The TV presenter Magaly Medina In a recent edition of his program, he presented a new ampay starring ‘Chorri’ Palacios. In these images, the ex-soccer player is seen very affectionate with a woman named Maribel Meza, with whom he had a meeting in a van. What the former player did not know is that she would tell the reporters of “Magaly TV, the firm” everything. That would have happened a week before his marriage to Karla Quintana.

Maribel Meza throws out Chorri Palacios. Photo: ATV

What did Maribel Meza say about her meeting with ‘Chorri’ Palacios?

“You, Roberto Palacios, know very well that on January 11, a week before you got married, an intimate encounter took place in your truck. I’m only telling my truth, you know I’m not lying. There was talk and talk… until I dropped my earring. He tells me: ‘Shall we go back?’ The rest you know”, revealed the woman to the night program.

The compromising chats of Palacios and Maribel

In the chats broadcast by “Magaly TV, the firm”, the infidelity of the former player of the Peruvian team to his now wife is confirmed.

Hello friend, have a nice weekday. Are you busy or are you on your honeymoon? I don’t like being annoying,” Maribel writes. “Friend, a thousand apologies, but the truth (is that) now my wife can see my phone, so don’t write to me for a while, please, I want her trust. Thank you for understanding”, answers ‘Chorri’.

The revealing chats of ‘Chorri’ Palacios. Photo: ATV

It is worth mentioning that Karla Quintana had already forgiven Palacios for other episodes of infidelity. In this context, she stressed that, with couples therapy, he was going to change.

Users ask to cancel Magaly after ampay from ‘Chorri’ Palacios

After seeing the promo for the new ampay from “Magaly TV, the firm”, there were many netizens who had high expectations of who this protagonist would be, but in the program broadcast on Wednesday, January 25, it was not what was expected, among the The option list included Julian Alexander, Jackson Mora and Richard Acuña due to their recent marriages, but it was not.

But the popular “Chorri” Palacios was the main character of this ampay, being captured for the third time by reporters from Magaly Medina, which disappointed the followers who were looking forward to the program, which generated several months on social networks.

Users make fun of the ‘Chorri’ ampay. They expected a different protagonist. Photo: Twitter

Roberto Palacios breaks at his wedding with Karla Quintana

“Well, love, in this ring I show the love I have for you. I know these are difficult times, but God allows us to be together,” said the former player, who was clearly moved while those present threw bars at him so that he could continue with his speech.

Where was the wedding of ‘Chorri’ Palacios and how much did it cost?

The wedding of Roberto Palacios and Karla Quintana took place in a place called Residencia Arrieta in the Chorrillos district. And according to the wedding planner Edda Buraschi, the rent and the basic catering service would have cost her 20,000 soles.