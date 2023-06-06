The political laboratory of the election in the State of Mexico leaves two historical facts, first, Delfina Gomez will be the first governor, and second, Morena took away from the PRI its greatest stronghold. It is not a minor thing, it is the state with the most inhabitants and number of voters, so it is key for 2024.

The presidential succession began in shape since yesterday and with the result on Sunday in Edomex the signal is sent to the National Palace that a woman can win where men have ruled for 100 years, so the door is open for the first female president to arrive Mexico.

The head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum has the political pulse and monopolized reflectors with Delfina Gómez, was the first “corcholata” to congratulate on networks and personally to the virtual governor of Edomex, she sent a double message, that women govern in a big way and that she is her ally in the race for the presidency. Break taboo!

On the other hand, the Atlacomulco Group actually lost the governorship, for four years its new generations of politicians took refuge in the Green Party, which was going and will govern in coalition with the morenista Delfina Gómez. So they didn’t lose, they just changed color and now they line up on the other side waiting for their moment.

Yesterday the leaders of the PAN, PRI and PRD signed the agreement for the “Va por México” alliance for 2024, they do not bring anything new, it is the same speech, they are the same people, with the same parties and even the same colors. And flatly, Movimiento Ciudadano ruled out joining to form a complete coalition.

with this panorama there will be at least three political options and offers for the 2024 presidential elections, the one that currently governs with Morena, PT and Verde; and the opposition, the “Va Por México” alliance made up of PAN, PRI and PRD, and the one that represents Movimiento Ciudadano that will go alone.

Do not lose sight of this panorama, in the State of Mexico the people voted against the PRI, they wanted to end almost 100 years of government and although they disguise them with the blue and yellow of the PAN and PRD, it did not have a great impact. They also say that Governor Alfredo del Mazo did not support and deliver, it will be known, the embassies cannot be hidden.

The truth is that the Mexicans who were not happy with the federal government of Morena or the state government of the PRI did not have a third option, so in 2024 they would have it with Movimiento Ciudadano, we believe that this is the bet, although it is only enough for deputies and senates. They are already the third political force in the country.

The confirmation of the new map strengthens Brunette As the first political force in Mexico, together with its allies they govern 23 states; the second is the BREAD with five states; the third is Citizen Movement with Jalisco and Nuevo León; and fourth, the PRI with Durango and Coahuila. In the latter the difference is by number of inhabitants.

In sinaloa the landscape is no different Morena is shaping up to win almost everythingIn the best scenario, the PRI could lead an opposition alliance that fights some local councils and small mayors, possibly Mazatlán is in competition and they also aspire to the first minority in the Senate, so be very attentive.

Outstanding. The Secretary of Government, Enrique Inzunza led the Semanera conference, there was an important topic for young people, the initiative proposed by Governor Rubén Rocha in the State Congress to lower the lower age limit for holding public officesuch as the cabinet secretaries, local councils and the government.

Political Memory. “There are things locked inside the walls that, if they suddenly went out into the street and shouted, would fill the world”: Federico García Lorca.