The former goalkeeper of the Paraguayan team, Jose Luis Chilavertmade clear this Wednesday his claims for the presidency of his country, according to a publication he made on his Twitter account.

‘Chila’, as he is also known, thus reaffirms his participation as a candidate in the elections that will take place in April 2023, promising to fight against corruption.

“#DespiertaParaguay”, wrote the exporter in a trill that he accompanied with a photo that reads “#ParemosLaCorrupción” and in the background a memory of his career as a goalkeeper exposed before the glasses in a soccer stadium.

José Luis Chilavert had already announced his intention to enter politics on June 16, when he surprised with a video in which he is seen very close to his countrymen and closes with “Proud to be Paraguayan.”

“After reflecting and feeling the responsibility to build a better Paraguay, I decide to formalize my candidacy for President so that our people can once again feel #ProudOfBeingParaguayan,” said the former soccer player that time.

The trajectory of the former goalkeeper and his current situation

‘Chila’ was a World Cup player twice with the Paraguayan national team (1998 and 2002). At club level he went through Sportivo Luqueño, Guaraní, San Lorenzo, Real Zaragoza, Vélez Sarsfield, Racing Strasbourg and Peñarol.

I know He stood out as a goalscoring goalkeeper, scoring 62 points, several from free kicks. However, he also starred in controversy, such as the attack he gave Faustino ‘Tino’ Asprilla during a Paraguay vs. Colombia match.

Likewise, a process is advancing against him for defaming the president of Conmebol, the Paraguayan Alejandro Domínguez, for which he was sentenced to one year in prison. In this regard, his lawyer points out that this case is appealable.

