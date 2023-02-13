Throughout the previous week a name sounded too much in the world of football, that of Ansu Fati. Sources affirmed that the footballer and both his family and legal environment are not happy with the role that the player has within the Barcelona squad. Faced with this situation, both Xavi and Joan Laporta himself came out to declare that the young Spaniard was important for the present and future of the club, for which reason a transfer is ruled out.
The reality is that all this media noise was not liked at all within Barcelona, because within the club there is a peace and harmony, as well as a collective attachment that does not want to be broken, and even less because of external statements that do not help at all. What is a fact is that the Catalans, Xavi the first, understand that there is no one above the club. It didn’t even happen with Leo Messi and much less will it happen with a promise that doesn’t end up exploding and it seems that the same coaching staff has sent a clear and hard message about it.
For the first time in the season, Ansu Fati does not add minutes in a league match. Until today, the Spaniard was the only player in the culé squad who could boast of having been active in all the games of the local competition. However, on the weekend against Villarreal, Xavi chose to leave him on the bench, even preferring to place Jordi Alba as a winger rather than Fati himself, making it clear that there will be no gifts even due to media pressure.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#message #Xavi #Ansu #Fati #entourage
Leave a Reply