It was not a calm morning for motorists traveling on the Panamericana, the Acceso Oeste or the Riccheri highway. From early on, the Buenos Aires Police set up checkpoints this Saturday to carry out operations that had not been announced.

In the midst of a traffic collapse, the Buenos Aires Chief of Staff, Carlos Bianco explained: “We permanently establish controls of a sanitary nature, but also of the circulation, regardless of the schedules. [circular], are stricter and the CuidAr certificate is requested, which is not done on this occasion“.

However, in social networks, several users complained that the officers, in addition to taking their temperature, required them to show the CuidAR application, despite being outside the restriction hours. The driving ban applies only from 20 to 6.

“This time we are doing a health check, reinforcing the checks, especially at the weekend, because our definition was concrete: we have to move purely and exclusively to go to work and compulsory activities. The rest of the time, in such a complex situation, we should prioritize staying in our respective homes, “Bianco said in dialogue with TN.

However, he immediately clarified: “They are not asked [a los conductores] where are they going, because they can go anywhere at the allowed times“.

As Bianco explained, motorists only “They are asked for the car papers like any control”. And he founded it by stating that they are “taking care of the security of the people of Buenos Aires.” In this sense, he pointed out: “It is about a reinforcement of the controls at a very complex moment where we take advantage to carry out controls in both directions, in terms of safety and health.”

Delays and complaints about surprise controls in the Panamericana, the Acceso Oeste and the Riccheri. Photo: Guillermo Rodriguez Adami.

Finally, he said that the controls this Saturday also serve to give him “a clear message to the people, that we only move for the necessary and essential issues, such as going to work and caring for a family member, and thus limit recreational and social issues as much as possible “.

Surprisingly, from seven in the morning of this Saturday, the Buenos Aires Police set up checkpoints on the Western Highway, on the Pan-American Highway to the north, on the Riccheri Highway to the south and on the Pueyrredón Bridge.

The Province informed the highway concessionaires that these controls would be in place until 19:00. However, around one in the afternoon it began to be seen how they were disarming some checkpoints in the West Access.

The greatest collapse was seen around ten o’clock in the morning, when there were long queues in the traffic both on the Panamericana towards Province, and on the West Access towards Luján, where the checkpoint was established at the height of Ciudadela, Partido de Tres February.

LGP