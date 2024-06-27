According to the criteria of

“Hey guys, first of all, shut up, shut up, shut up, you’re driving me crazy! I have something very important to tell you, Do not cross the US border, because you may be in danger your dad, your mom, your uncle, the dog, the cat, the parrot, everyone, best legal cross“said the comedian in the video.

“If you do it (cross legally), I do like you”, concludes the short 42-second video broadcast on social networks by the United States Embassy in Mexico. However, It was not the only clip where the historic comedian calls out to migrants to use the official application of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP, acronym in English).

In another short video broadcast days before, under the title “The coyote mob always leaves you stranded,” you can see Kiko pretending that a trailer carrying illegal immigrants overturns on the road, so it calls to choose a legal crossing. “The coyote mob always leaves you stranded, it is better to tell them to get out, to get out. Get out, get out, get out, you make me desperate!”, he expressed.

What is CBP One?



In both videos, the actor calls for using the well-known CBP One application, where migrants can request appointments to authorize legal crossings into the United States. However, There are millions of people who have been waiting for months to get an appointment through the applicationand current circumstances continue to delay the wait even further.

It is a free access tool that every day it grants a certain number of appointments with the intention of channeling interested parties to the agencies according to their interests, for example, in the case of asylum, to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Service (USCIS).