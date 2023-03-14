The Mexican midfielder Jürgen Damm, He is in one of the most complicated moments of his career, since he is practically erased from Club América because he does not have the slightest confidence on the part of the coaching staff headed by Fernando Ortiz and it is that the player has only been summoned in three games of the 11 that the azulcrema team has played.
In addition, he has only seen activity in eight minutes in this tournament, so his departure from the institution for the next tournament looks imminent. Despite this, the player remains positive and has stressed that the only important thing is the capital team.
Through his social networks, the Aztec player expressed his feelings regarding his lack of activity in the team of his loves and reiterated his commitment to the team, he also thanked the Azulcrema fans for their support during this period.
“What if I loved having more minutes/participation? Of course, since I was little it was my dream to play in America and it hurts not to be playing, but as long as the team wins and is successful I will be happy for my teammates, coaching staff and especially for the hubby.”
– Jürgen Damm.
On the other hand, the player stated that he will not stop working to continue having the possibility of being taken into account by the coaching staff, finally he expressed great gratitude to the fans who always support him.
“The fans in general and of any team, are the reason why we players can have this job, because of you who buy the shirts, tickets, who watch the games on television, go to the stadium, etc. It is because of you that we we can live this dream,” he said.
