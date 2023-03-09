Javier Aquino has a complicated relationship with the Mexican National Team. The talented winger attended a couple of world cups (Brazil 2014 and Russia 2018), however, in neither of these two processes was he a key player and his role was rather secondary. At the beginning of the process for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, the Tigres footballer decided to step aside and decline Gerardo Martino’s call as he did not feel important in El Tri.
Aquino has been one of the most consistent Mexican players of the last decade and also one of the most successful. With Tigres he has lifted four Liga MX titles, three Champions of Champions and one Concacaf Champions League. With the Mexican National Team, the striker from Oaxaca won a gold medal at the Pan American Games, a gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics, as well as a Concacaf Cup.
Due to his career in Mexican soccer, Javier Aquino has become an authorized voice to talk about what is going well and what is going wrong in the tricolor. Questioned about the generational change that the Aztec team needs, the winger of the UANL team was confident that the new generations are coming with great force.
Aquino considered that Mexico should take what the United States has done as an example and that by 2026 he hopes that El Tri will have a young, fast and dynamic team.
“I would really expect something different for this World Cup, I would expect a change, but a real change, a literal change of generation (…) If we continue as in the last cycles we will continue to stagnate. I think the United States has given us a bit of the shows how it’s done. They have a strong selection, but very young.”
– Javier Aquino in interview
The veteran soccer player said goodbye to the Mexican National Team in 2019 after having few minutes in two World Cup processes.
